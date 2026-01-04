HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » BJP MP Narayan Rane hints at retirement from politics

BJP MP Narayan Rane hints at retirement from politics

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 04, 2026 22:59 IST

x

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Lok Sabha MP Narayan Rane on Sunday dropped retirement hints by claiming he had now "decided to sit at home" and look after his family's business interests.

IMAGE: BJP MP Narayan Rane and party MLA Nitesh Narayan Rane speak to the media during the monsoon session of state legislative assembly, in Mumbai, July 2, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The 73-year-old former Maharashtra chief minister also said politics today was marked by conspiracies, which reinforced his resolve to withdraw from active public life.

"Now I have decided to sit at home. I will tell my two sons to live a content life. After me, developmental politics will be carried forward by (Shiv Sena) Nilesh and (state minister) Nitesh. When they call, respond to them," Rane told party workers at a public felicitation held in Sindhudurg, 450 kilometres from here.

 

The veteran leader said advancing age and exhaustion had prompted the decision, adding that with both his sons well settled in politics, someone needed to focus on the family's business interests.

Speaking emotionally, Rane urged workers to nurture good work and remain committed to public service.

Recalling his long political journey, Rane said he still lived a simple life and believed humanity was his true religion.

He said he had faced obstacles and difficulties in the past and continued to do so even now, but chose not to speak about those who worked against him.

Addressing Mahayuti workers, Rane asked them to stay united and warned against indulging in politics for money, saying such gains do not last.

He also cautioned against hatred in politics and appealed to party workers to prioritise the organisation over personal interests.

Rane said he had been overwhelmed by the love of people of Sindhudurg after winning the Lok Sabha election and asserted that his contribution to the district's development stood unmatched.

He dared critics to point out any leader before or after who had done comparable work.

Rane was chief minister in 1999 when he was with the undivided Shiv Sena. He was also minister several times after he switched over to the Congress. He later joined the BJP and was a Union minister between 2021 and 2024. He won the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Why Narayan Rane is so IMPORTANT for the BJP
Why Narayan Rane is so IMPORTANT for the BJP
Narayan Rane: From Sena leader to Union minister
Narayan Rane: From Sena leader to Union minister
Rane gets bail after arrest for 'slap Thackeray'
Rane gets bail after arrest for 'slap Thackeray'
Narayan Rane quits Congress, may join BJP
Narayan Rane quits Congress, may join BJP
Bungalow row: BMC issues notice to Narayan Rane
Bungalow row: BMC issues notice to Narayan Rane

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Top Nutritious Foods

webstory image 2

New Year: First and Last Countries to Welcome 2026

webstory image 3

10 Thrilling Recipes For Your New Year Party

VIDEOS

FULL DETAIL: US General briefs timeline of historic raid on Venezuela11:07

FULL DETAIL: US General briefs timeline of historic raid...

WATCH: Republic Day parade rehearsals underway at Kartavya Path2:50

WATCH: Republic Day parade rehearsals underway at...

Mrunal Thakur Turns Heads With Her Stylish Airport Look0:46

Mrunal Thakur Turns Heads With Her Stylish Airport Look

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO