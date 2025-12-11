HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » BJP MP accuses TMC MP of smoking e-cigarette in Lok Sabha

BJP MP accuses TMC MP of smoking e-cigarette in Lok Sabha

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 11, 2025 13:16 IST

x

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Anurag Thakur on Thursday accused an unnamed Trinamool Congress MP of smoking an e-cigarette in the Lok Sabha, with Speaker Om Birla assuring action.

IMAGE: BJP MP Anurag Thakur talks to media at the Parliament premises during the winter session, in New Delhi. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

During Question Hour, while asking a supplementary, Thakur wondered whether e-cigarettes are allowed in the House.

When Birla replied in the negative, the BJP MP said a TMC member has been "constantly smoking e-cigarettes in the House for the past several days".

 

Several BJP members then demanded action against the opposition MP.

Amid uproar, Birla urged member to maintain dignity of the House.

He said if a written complaint is lodged, he will take action.

E-cigarettes were banned in the country a few years ago.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Oppn notice in LS to remove HC judge over temple order
Oppn notice in LS to remove HC judge over temple order
Sitharaman, TMC MP spar over Hindi speech in Lok Sabha
Sitharaman, TMC MP spar over Hindi speech in Lok Sabha
TMC suspends MLA who proposed to build 'Babri Masjid'
TMC suspends MLA who proposed to build 'Babri Masjid'
Manish Tewari brings bill to free MPs from party whips
Manish Tewari brings bill to free MPs from party whips
Panicked, defensive response: Rahul on Shah's remarks
Panicked, defensive response: Rahul on Shah's remarks

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Tandoori Jhinga

webstory image 2

Recipe: Festive Carrot-Spinach Pulao

webstory image 3

International Museum Day: 11 Wonderful Indian Museums

VIDEOS

Stunning Sight: Migratory Flamingos Flock to TN's Tirunelveli in Thousands4:10

Stunning Sight: Migratory Flamingos Flock to TN's...

Maria Corina Machado secretly flees Venezuela, arrives in Oslo for Nobel Prize1:23

Maria Corina Machado secretly flees Venezuela, arrives in...

Indian Army Steps Up High-Altitude Patrols as Bhaderwah Freezes1:25

Indian Army Steps Up High-Altitude Patrols as Bhaderwah...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO