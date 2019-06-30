BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya released on bail

June 30, 2019 11:15 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, who was arrested four days ago for assaulting a civic official in Indore in Madhya Pradesh with a cricket bat, was released from a local jail on Sunday morning.

He was released after his bail order from a court in Bhopal reached Indore.

On his release, Akash was welcomed with flower garlands by his supporters and relatives.

The BJP legislator said he was not embarrassed or guilty of what he did as he could not think of anything else when women were being mistreated.

"I am not guilty or embarrassed about what I did as it was in public interest. A woman was being dragged brutally in front of the police and I couldn't think of doing anything else," he said, adding that he hopes he would not have to pick up the cricket bat again.

"We work for public interest and dedicate each and every moment of our lives for the peace and prosperity of people of this country. We will continue doing that. I pray to god ki vo dobara ballebazi karne ka avsar na de (I Pray to God that I should not be given another opportunity to pick up the bat," he added.

The Bhopal-based court of additional sessions judge Suresh Singh on Saturday granted bail to the MLA, who is the son of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, in the case of assault and in an earlier case where he was accused of staging an illegal protest.

He was asked to furnish a personal bail bond of Rs 50,000 in the case of assault and of Rs 20,000 in the other case.

Akash Vijayvargiya, 34, a first-time MLA who represents Indore-3 Assembly segment, was caught on TV cameras assaulting municipal officer Dhirendra Singh Bais with a cricket bat last Wednesday while opposing demolition of a dilapidated house.

A magistrate's court had sent him in judicial custody till July 11 after his arrest, denying him bail.

-- With inputs from ANI