BJP march over Sabarimala issue turns violent

December 10, 2018 23:56 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s ‘secretariat march’ over the Sabarimala issue in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday turned violent, prompting police to use water cannon and tear gas to disperse the party workers.

Protesting against the police action, BJP has called for a dawn-to-dusk hartal in Thiruvananthapuram district on Tuesday.

The main opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front, which continued to disrupt proceedings in the state assembly for the sixth day, took out a march to the House later.

The BJP and the UDF marched separately, demanding the Left Democratic Front government's intervention to end the agitation by their respective leaders for withdrawal of the prohibitory orders around Sabarimala.

The BJP workers threw stones and hurled chairs at police personnel outside the state secretariat when the latter stopped them from proceeding further.

The marches were held as part of intensifying protests over the Sabarimala issue.

The protesters raised slogans demanding the government's intervention to end the eight-day-old indefinite fast of BJP general secretary A N Radhakrishnan.

Subsequently, police used water cannon and tear gas to disperse the protesters.

Protesting against the police action, BJP workers, led by general secretary Shobha Surendran and Thiruvananthapuram district president S Suresh squatted on the road and raised slogans.

Radhakrishnan is on an indefinite fast in front of the secretariat building since December 3, demanding withdrawal of prohibitory orders and various cases registered against party general secretary K Surendran over the Sabarimala protests.

BJP workers, who took out marches at Kottayam, Kochi and Kozhikode, were also stopped by police.

Radhakrishnan was arrested and removed to the hospital as his condition worsened.

Another senior leader C K Padmanabhan began an indefinite fast in front of the secretariat.

Union Minister Alphons Kannanthanam earlier visited Radhakrishnan at the agitation venue in the state capital.

Kannanthanam later told reporters that the state government should withdraw the ban orders imposed at Sabarimala and all the 'false' cases against the BJP workers over the protests at the hill shrine.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led LDF government must understand the sentiments of the people and take the initiative to end the ‘hunger strike’ of Radhakrishnan, he said.

"Why should Section 144 be imposed in Sabarimala. It is stated that devotees are chanting ‘nama japam’ (Chanting of Ayyappa mantras). Is it a criminal activity?" Kannanthanam asked.

By using tear gas shells and force, government was trying to suppress the protests against the restrictions and prohibitory orders, he said, adding that it was ‘undemocratic’.

The opposition UDF took out the march, demanding that the government intervene and end the indefinite 'satyagraha' by its three MLAs V S Sivakumar, Parackal Abdulla and M Jayaraj in the portals of the House since the past eight days over the prohibitory orders in Sabarimala.

Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly Ramesh Chennithala and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy addressed the workers.

Meanwhile, the Kerala high court Monday observed that the situation at the hill shrine has changed now and devotees were not facing difficulties in offering darshan.

A division bench, comprising Justices P R Ramachandran Menon and N Anil Kumar made the observations while disposing three writ petitions from pilgrims, who alleged that they were obstructed during their visit to the shrine.

The court said that the petitioners can visit the temple any time and necessary protection would be given by the police, if required.