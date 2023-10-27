News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » BJP lists 40 star campaigners for MP but no Uma Bharti

BJP lists 40 star campaigners for MP but no Uma Bharti

Source: PTI
October 27, 2023 19:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath figure in the list of 40 star campaigners of the Bharatiya Janata Party for the next month's Madhya Pradesh assembly elections.

IMAGE: BJP supporters wearing masks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during an election campaign in support of BJP Narela candidate Vishwas Kailash Sarang for Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, in Bhopal, October 27, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The ruling party in the state issued the list on Friday.

 

The names of BJP chief JP Nadda, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Smriti Irani, Anurag Thakur, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Piyush Goyal, Narendra Singh Tomar, Bhupender Yadav, Faggan Singh Kulaste, Arjun Munda, among others, are also in the list.

It also includes Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari and MP home minister Narottam Mishra.

However, the name of former MP chief minister and ex-Union minister Uma Bharti is missing from the list.

Many believe that Bharti had led the BJP to power in the state in 2003.

Since then, the saffron party has been ruling the state, except for 15 months from December 2018 to March 2020 when the Congress government led by Kamal Nath was in power in the state.

Talking to reporters about her name missing from the star campaigners' list, Uma Bharti said in Tikamgarh district that she has given the power of attorney (to campaign) to MP CM Chouhan.

"He (Chouhan) can use my services for the party if he wishes to," she said.

When asked whether she would contest the next year's Lok Sabha elections, the firebrand leader said this question should be asked to BJP chief Nadda.

Last year, Bharti had run a campaign against liquor shops in the state, creating an embarrassing situation for the BJP government.

Sources in the BJP said almost all candidates of the party in the state have requested that PM Modi, Shah and Adityanath be sent to their constituencies to campaign for them.

Elections to the 230-member state assembly will be held on November 17.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
MP braces for another fierce BJP-Congress battle
MP braces for another fierce BJP-Congress battle
BJP Woos Tribal Voters In Madhya Pradesh
BJP Woos Tribal Voters In Madhya Pradesh
MLAs from 4 states reach MP to help BJP win polls
MLAs from 4 states reach MP to help BJP win polls
WB minister hospitalised after fainting in court
WB minister hospitalised after fainting in court
Shall I shoot myself too? RPF jawan asked wife
Shall I shoot myself too? RPF jawan asked wife
Vikram lander raised dust on landing, created Halo
Vikram lander raised dust on landing, created Halo
Maratha quota: Nizam-era document panel gets extension
Maratha quota: Nizam-era document panel gets extension
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

BJP fields 3 Union ministers, Vijayvargiya in MP

BJP fields 3 Union ministers, Vijayvargiya in MP

57 MLAs renominated in BJP's 4th list for MP

57 MLAs renominated in BJP's 4th list for MP

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances