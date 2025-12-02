BJP leader Prem Kumar 'unanimously' elected Bihar Speaker

Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party leader Prem Kumar was on Tuesday unanimously elected as the Speaker of the Bihar assembly.

IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar meets newly elected Speaker of Bihar assembly Prem Kumar at his office in the State Assembly, in Patna on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Pro tem Speaker Narendra Narayan Yadav informed the House that Kumar was the only candidate whose name figured for the post.

Thereafter, he was declared 'unanimously elected' following a voice vote.

As per custom, Kumar, who recently won the Gaya Town seat for a record eighth term, was escorted to the Chair by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav.

The CM urged all the members to stand up and extend their greetings to the newly elected Speaker.

The 74-year-old Janata Dal-United supremo, however, chided some opposition leaders who kept sitting and when they stood up, grinned in appreciation.

Yadav noted in his speech that the Speaker represented a seat, which housed pilgrim spots linked to Lord Vishnu and Lord Buddha.

"You are well aware that the opposition serves as a mirror to the government, which may not be able to see its own failings. We, therefore, expect you to involve us more than the ruling side," the Rashtriya Janata Dal leader said.

The Speaker thanked all the members for reposing their trust in him and said he looked forward to their cooperation.

Before adjourning proceedings for the day, he asserted that election of a Deputy Speaker was needed for smooth running of the House, and said the same shall take place on December 4.

Prior to election of the Speaker, the House witnessed swearing-in of members, who could not take oath on the inaugural day of the session on Monday.

These members included Bhojpuri singer-turned-politician Vinay Bihari, a multiple-term BJP MLA from Lauria, who insisted that he be allowed to read the statement of oath in his mother tongue.

He, however, relented upon being told by the pro-tem Speaker that it could be read only in Hindi, English, Urdu, Sanskrit or Maithili.