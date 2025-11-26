Lalu, Rabri asked to vacate bungalow; RJD slams govt

Former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi was on Tuesday allotted a new residence by the Nitish Kumar government, in a decision that would require the Rashtriya Janata Dal leader to vacate the bungalow she had been occupying for several years.

IMAGE: Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav along with party leader Rabri Devi, at Gyan Bhawan in Patna on June 19, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to a notification issued by the state's building construction department, Rabri Devi has been allotted 39, Hardinge Road, which implies that she would have to give up 10, Circular Road, situated close to the CM's residence and the Raj Bhavan, and which has for years been functioning as a camp office of the RJD.

Reacting to the development, RJD spokesman Shakti Yadav said, "The minister for building construction is a sensible man. But, the decision shows the influence the Bharatiya Janata Party has come to exercise over 1, Anney Marg (the CM's official residence)."

The building construction portfolio is held by senior Janata Dal-United leader Vijay Kumar Sinha.

Meanwhile, Rohini Acharya, a daughter of Rabri Devi who recently alleged that misbehaviour of younger brother Tejashwi Yadav had caused her to leave her parents' residence, came out with an angry social media post.

Sharing a screenshot of the department's notice, she wrote: 'This is the development model of sushasan babu (a sobriquet Nitish Kumar has earned for his claims of good governance)'.

'The top priority (of the government) is to humiliate Lalu Prasad, a messiah for crores of people. You may evict him from a house, but how will you evict him from people's heart. If not his health, his political stature should have been taken into consideration,' said Acharya, mentioning her father and RJD president, who has been sharing the bungalow with his wife.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesman Neeraj Kumar said 'the family is being asked to vacate the house in accordance with rules. Given their past track record, a keen watch will be kept, and it will be ensured that no harm is done to government property'.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, also a former deputy CM, had faced accusations of having taken away several items from 5, Deshratna Marg, which he had occupied till the party shared power in Bihar.

According to another notification issued by the department, Rabri Devi's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, is also set to lose the bungalow he has been occupying since the days he was a minister.

Two other notifications enlist the bungalows allotted to all the ministers in the newly formed cabinet.

One of these, which was till now occupied by Tej Pratap Yadav, has been allotted to Lakhendra Kumar Raushan, the minister for SC and ST welfare department.

In the recent polls, Tej Pratap, who floated the Janshakti Janata Dal upon expulsion from the RJD by his father earlier this year, failed to get re-elected to the state assembly.