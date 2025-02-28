HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » BJP leader P C George gets bail in hate speech case

BJP leader P C George gets bail in hate speech case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 28, 2025 14:28 IST

x

Bharatiya Janata Party leader P C George was on Friday granted bail by a court in Kottayam district in a hate speech case.

IMAGE: P C George. Photograph: ANI on X

A magisterial court in Erattupetta granted bail to George who had surrendered before it on Monday and was remanded to police custody on the same day.

He had surrendered before the court after the Kerala high court rejected his anticipatory bail plea.

 

Dismissing his petition, the high court had observed that granting bail in such a case would send the wrong message to society.

George, a former MLA, was accused of delivering a hate speech against a minority community during a TV channel discussion.

He had approached the high court after the Kottayam District Sessions Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea in the case registered by the Erattupetta police.

The case was based on a complaint lodged by Muhamed Shihab, a Muslim Youth League leader, who alleged that George made remarks capable of inciting religious hatred.

He was booked under sections 196(1)(a) (promoting enmity between different groups on religious ground) and 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its beliefs) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and section 120(o) (causing nuisance and violation of public order) of the Kerala Police Act.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Kerala BJP leader PC George sent to jail in hate speech case
Kerala BJP leader PC George sent to jail in hate speech case
HC rejects scribe Langa's plea to quash FIR in GMB document theft case
HC rejects scribe Langa's plea to quash FIR in GMB document theft case
Hate speech on X spiked 50% after Musk takeover: Study
Hate speech on X spiked 50% after Musk takeover: Study
Two held in Kerala for attempting to sabotage train
Two held in Kerala for attempting to sabotage train
Not feasibl to...: SC disposes of PIL on mob lynching

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Ways To Say I Love You

webstory image 2

11 Cool Things To Do At Mumbai Airport

webstory image 3

Live Long: 9 Reasons Why Green Tea Is A Cup Of Health

VIDEOS

Foreign devotees left spellbound by the magnitude of Maha Kumbh3:29

Foreign devotees left spellbound by the magnitude of Maha...

Heavy snowfall batters Himachal1:10

Heavy snowfall batters Himachal

J-K: Heavy rainfall transforms Doda into Paradise 1:07

J-K: Heavy rainfall transforms Doda into Paradise

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD