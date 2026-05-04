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Home  » News » Ex-MLA Booked In Farmer Suicide Abetment Case

Ex-MLA Booked In Farmer Suicide Abetment Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 04, 2026 11:49 IST

A former BJP MLA in Madhya Pradesh is under investigation for allegedly abetting the suicide of a farmer, following serious allegations made in a video recorded by the deceased.

Key Points

  • Former BJP MLA Shashank Bhargava is accused of abetting a farmer's suicide in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh.
  • The deceased farmer, Govind Gurjar, allegedly recorded a video before his death levelling allegations against Bhargava.
  • A Special Investigation Team (SIT) found that Bhargava allegedly pressured the farmer into a house agreement and subjected him to financial harassment.
  • Police have registered a case against Bhargava under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (abetment of suicide).

Police have registered a case against BJP leader and former MLA Shashank Bhargava on charges of abetting a farmer's suicide in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district, officials said.

The body of farmer Govind Gurjar was found on April 27 near a railroad at Peepal Wali Puliya, Vidisha City Superintendent of Police Atul Singh said.

 

Allegations Against The BJP Leader

The deceased recorded a video shortly before his death, in which he purportedly levelled serious allegations against the former MLA, Singh told PTI.

Special Investigation Team Formed

District Superintendent of Police Rohit Kashwani formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) considering the seriousness of the case. The SIT probe found that Bhargava allegedly pressured the farmer into executing a house agreement and subjected him to financial harassment, the official said.

Case Registered, Investigation Underway

The police registered a case against him under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on Sunday evening and initiated further investigation, he added.

Bhargava quit the Congress and joined the ruling BJP in March 2024.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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