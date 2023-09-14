News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » BJP held celebrations on day soldiers died: Oppn

BJP held celebrations on day soldiers died: Oppn

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: September 14, 2023 14:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Several INDIA bloc parties slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday for holding "celebrations" to mark the success of the G20 Summit on a day security personnel were killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, with the Congress saying that no matter what happens, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot postpone receiving accolades.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received by Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda on his arrival for the party Central Election Committee meeting, at the party headquarters, in New Delhi. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

Colonel Manpreet Singh, Commanding Officer of 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Major Ashish Dhonack, and Deputy Superintendent Humayun Bhat were killed in the gunfight with terrorists that ensued in Garol area of Anantnag district early Wednesday.

In a post on X, the Congress called the prime minister "insensitive" and shared videos of mourning family members of a deceased soldier and Prime Minister Modi being given a rousing welcome at the BJP headquarters on Wednesday evening following the successful G20 meeting under India's presidency.

 

In a post in Hindi on X, Congress media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said that at a time when the the sad news of the martyrdom of three officers of our army was coming, a "celebration was organized for Badshah" at the BJP headquarters.

"No matter what happens, the Prime Minister cannot postpone receiving accolades," he said.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said three officers of the police and the army were martyred in an encounter in Kashmir.

"It breaks my heart to see pictures of their small children. And here the celebration hasn't stopped? He had not stopped shooting even after the martyrdom of 40 brave men in Pulwama. There is unimaginable insensitivity," Shrinate said and shared pictures of the welcome at the BJP headquarters.

Shiv Sena-Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also shared the video of the rousing welcome accorded to the PM at the BJP headquarters, and said "this could have been postponed, expected more sensitivity, especially on a day when our security forces have fought a fierce fight with militants in Kashmir".

RJD leader Manoj Jha also slammed the BJP for organising the welcome programme for Prime Minister Modi and said the ruling party held "celebrations" at its headquarters even as three soldiers and a police officer were killed in a gunbattle with terrorists.

"On a day when our Jawans were martyred, we were also watching celebrations at the BJP office. The nation was watching both visuals together," Jha said.

"At the time of Pulwama attack, they had said they got to know about it late... But this time they knew everything since morning. The ruling party and the Prime Minister were celebrating..." Jha said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Modi remains deeply involved in every election'
'Modi remains deeply involved in every election'
Is Modi Nervous About Manipur?
Is Modi Nervous About Manipur?
Markets see 70% chance BJP forming next govt
Markets see 70% chance BJP forming next govt
'Honour for India': Pakistanis react to G20 success
'Honour for India': Pakistanis react to G20 success
630,000 Indians among immigrants hit by US verdict
630,000 Indians among immigrants hit by US verdict
Will Mirabai's 90kg dream come true in Asian Games?
Will Mirabai's 90kg dream come true in Asian Games?
Why dropping Shami could be risky for India
Why dropping Shami could be risky for India
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

PM continued shooting for film after Pulwama attack: Congress

PM continued shooting for film after Pulwama attack: Congress

Why Modi Is Pushing For One Nation, One Election

Why Modi Is Pushing For One Nation, One Election

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances