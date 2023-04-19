BJP fuelling speculation on Ajit Pawar, claims NCP

The Nationalist Congress Party on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of fuelling speculation of a split in the NCP ranks even after senior party leader Ajit Pawar clarified his position.

Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com IMAGE: NCP leader Ajit Pawar addresses the media in Mumbai.

NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto said Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde must ask the Bharatiya Janata Party why it was trying to put so much "pressure" on him and his Shiv Sena.

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Ajit Pawar on Tuesday said he would work for his party till he is alive and scotched speculation that he and a group of MLAs loyal to him might align with the ruling BJP.

Pawar said is no truth in reports about any rift in the NCP and his joining hands with the BJP.

The NCP leader had also dismissed reports that he had taken the signatures of 40 of 53 MLAs of NCP amid a buzz about his rumoured alliance with the BJP.

''Even after Ajit dada Pawar clarified his position yesterday, the BJP is sowing news in the media through its sources. Eknath Shinde ji and his group must ask @BJP4India why they are trying to put so much pressure on them,'' Crasto tweeted.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat on Tuesday said if Ajit Pawar joins the BJP with a group of NCP leaders, then the Eknath Shinde-led Sena will not be part of the government in Maharashtra.

Rumours about Ajit Pawar's next political move started doing rounds last week when he suddenly cancelled his scheduled meetings and also made comments which were seen as being soft on the BJP and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's camp. The BJP is part of the Shinde government.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday added grist to the rumour mill claiming NCP president Sharad Pawar recently told Uddhav Thackeray that his party will never join hands with the BJP even if anyone takes an individual decision to do so.

Sharad Pawar on Tuesday dismissed speculation about his nephew Ajit Pawar's next political move. He said Ajit Pawar was busy with the party's work and there was no need for the media to drag the issue.