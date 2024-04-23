News
Rediff.com  » News » BJP drops Ladakh MP, fields local council chief to quell Buddhist discontent

BJP drops Ladakh MP, fields local council chief to quell Buddhist discontent

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
April 23, 2024 17:48 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday named Tashi Gyalson as its candidate from Ladakh Lok Sabha seat, dropping sitting MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal.

IMAGE: BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, December 12, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo/Sansad TV

Gyalson is the chairman-cum-chief executive councillor of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council in Leh.

 

Namgyal had hit the headlines in 2019 with his viral speech in Lok Sabha to defend the Narendra Modi government's decision to repeal Article 370 and making Ladakh as a separate Union Territory.

The BJP's decision to drop Namgyal comes amid resentment towards the ruling party among a section of Buddhists in Leh.

The local sources said Gyalson, who is also a lawyer, is in a better position to maintain the BJP's hold over the seat, which also includes Muslim-majority Kargil.

Polling is scheduled for May 20 in the constituency.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
