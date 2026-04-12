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Home  » News » BJP cracks whip ahead of women's quota push in Parliament

BJP cracks whip ahead of women's quota push in Parliament

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
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April 12, 2026 15:37 IST

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The BJP has issued a three-line whip to all its MPs, mandating their presence in Parliament for a crucial session expected to address amendments to the landmark Women's Reservation Act.

IMAGE: Parliament in session. Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The BJP has issued a three-line whip to ensure all its MPs attend the extended Budget session of Parliament.
  • The session will likely include consideration and passage of amendments to the Women's Reservation Act.
  • The Union Cabinet has reportedly approved draft bills to implement the women's quota before the 2029 parliamentary elections.
  • The proposed legislation aims to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats to 816, reserving 273 for women.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has issued a three-line whip to all of its MPs, urging them to remain present in their respective House during the extended Budget session of Parliament starting Thursday.

The Modi government has convened a special three-day sitting from April 16 to 18, during which proposed amendments to the Women's Reservation Act are likely to be brought for consideration and passage.

 

The Union Cabinet is learnt to have cleared on Wednesday (April 8) draft bills which seek to implement the women's quota before the 2029 parliamentary polls and increase the number of Lok Sabha seats to 816, with 273 reserved for women.

In a message to all of its MPs, the BJP said, "A Three-Line Whip being issued to all BJP Members in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha from Thursday to Saturday, 16th to 18th April 2026."

"All Hon'ble Union Ministers and Members are requested to remain present in the House throughout all the three above mentioned dates," it said.

"Presence in the House is mandatory. No leave will be granted. Members are requested to strictly comply with the Whip and ensure their uninterrupted attendance in the House," it added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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