Puducherry Polling Disrupted by BJP-Congress Worker Clash

Tensions flared in Puducherry as BJP and Congress workers clashed during polling in Mannadipet, leading to police intervention and a brief disruption of the electoral process.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Clash between BJP and Congress workers disrupted polling at a booth in Mannadipet, Puducherry.

The conflict arose from objections to the presence of BJP workers near the polling booth.

Police intervened using canes to disperse the crowd and restore normalcy, ensuring polling continued.

Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam (BJP) and T P R Selvam (Congress) are key candidates in the Mannadipet constituency.

Groups of BJP and Congress workers were clashing in a booth in Mannadipet Assembly Constituency during the polling on Thursday, police sources said.

Due to the incident, tension prevailed briefly in the booth located in Tirukanoor village.

When a group of BJP workers were standing near a polling booth, those belonging to the Congress objected to their presence there and said that only voters can be present there.

Heated arguments ensued between those groups, and they started attacking each other.

Police intervened and dispersed the crowd using canes and restored normalcy. Polling was not disrupted, the police source said.

Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam (BJP) is seeking reelection from Mannadipet constituency, T P R Selvam, former Deputy Speaker of Puducherry Assembly is contesting on Congress ticket.