Why BJP's Nabin Blames Mamata For Women's Bill Failure

BJP President Nitin Nabin accuses West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of betraying the women of Bengal by conspiring to block the Women's Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha.

Photograph: @AITCofficial/X

Key Points BJP President Nitin Nabin blames Mamata Banerjee for the failure of the Women's Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha.

Nabin accuses Banerjee of conspiring with parties like the Congress to obstruct the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill.

Nabin promises to drive out infiltrators from Bengal and ensure the safety and security of all citizens if the BJP comes to power.

Nabin highlights Prime Minister Modi's achievements, including the abrogation of Article 370 and surgical strikes, as examples of prioritising national security.

Nabin assures transparent recruitment, implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission, and direct transfer of benefits to bank accounts under a BJP government.

BJP president Nitin Nabin on Sunday blamed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and opposition parties such as the Congress for the setback to the implementation of women's reservation in legislatures.

Addressing a rally in support of BJP candidate Bidyut Roy in Balurghat, Nabin said removing the TMC from power had become essential to drive out infiltrators from Bengal, prevent demographic change and safeguard national security.

Nabin's Allegations Against Mamata Banerjee

"Despite being a woman, Mamata Banerjee betrayed the women of Bengal by conspiring with parties like the Congress so that the women's reservation bill could not be passed in the Lok Sabha," he alleged.

Urging women voters in the state to "teach her a lesson", he claimed that the TMC government had failed to ensure the safety and security of women, citing incidents such as those at RG Kar hospital and the medical college in Durgapur.

A Constitution Amendment Bill to implement 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures in 2029 and increase the number of Lok Sabha seats to 816 was defeated on Friday.

BJP's Promises for West Bengal

Nabin also accused the chief minister of protecting infiltrators and said the BJP, if voted to power, would ensure good governance.

"Infiltrators will be driven out, and every bona fide citizen will be able to live peacefully in a secure environment if the BJP comes to power," he said.

Nabin said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had delivered on promises and prioritised national security, citing the abrogation of Article 370 and surgical strikes against Pakistan-backed terrorists.

"We need a government in Bengal which will ensure the state's well-being and security in every aspect," he said.

Call to Action for Voters

Appealing to voters to back the BJP, Nabin said, "If not now, then never."

"Let it be a historic victory. A new dawn will come, and after May 4, a government that will look after the aspirations of mothers, sisters, youth, the elderly and farmers will be installed in Bengal," he said.

Accusations of Corruption and Deteriorating Law and Order

At another election rally at Ratua in Malda district, Nabin claimed that time has come for the chief minister to "bid goodbye".

Alleging deterioration in law and order, he said women were unsafe "from Park Street to Kamduni, and from R G Kar to Durgapur Medical College", while there were many "unreported cases".

He also alleged the involvement of ruling party leaders in various illegal activities.

"Wait for a few days. Members of the 'bhaipo (nephew) syndicate' of the TMC will be on the run, and caught one by one with legal action taken against them," Nabin asserted.

He was referring to allegations by state BJP leaders about extortion syndicates "patronised by top TMC leaders" running into crores of rupees.

"At least one minister had been jailed, while many officials are behind the bars. Those involved in corruption would face strict action after May 4," the BJP chief said.

Promises of Employment and Welfare

Promising employment and welfare measures, Nabin said a BJP government would create job opportunities for the youth and ensure support for farmers.

He also assured the people of transparent recruitment based on merit, implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission, and direct transfer of benefits to bank accounts without "cut money" (commission).

Referring to the 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas' slogan of the Narendra Modi government, Nabin said "there will be inclusive growth involving all sections of society under the double engine government."

"There will be no appeasement for one particular community, which caused change in the demography in several border districts of Bengal," he said.

Nabin also took part in a programme of the 'Balmiki Samaj' â an outfit of backward Hindu castes â where he stressed on the need for inclusive growth.

Earlier, the BJP president led a colourful roadshow covering around 2 km in Balurghat town and adjoining areas of Dakshin Dinajpur district.

Under Indian law, obstructing the passage of legislation can attract various charges depending on the specific actions taken. The Election Commission of India is likely to review the statements made during the rallies for any violations of the Model Code of Conduct.