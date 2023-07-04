BJP appoints new chiefs of several state units

In a big organisational rejig, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday named Union minister G Kishan Reddy, Sunil Jakhar and Babulal Marandi as party presidents in Telangana, Punjab and Jharkhand respectively.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Nitin Sharma/ANI Photo

In a statement, the party also announced former Union minister D Purandeswari as its new Andhra Pradesh president and brought in OBC leader Etela Rajender as its election management committee chairperson in the poll-bound Telangana.

The development highlights the BJP's emphasis to set its house in order in Telangana where many relatively new but powerful entrants to the party were against the leadership of Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Sources said Kumar may be inducted as a minister in the central government in a reshuffle in the coming days.

Jakhar replaces Ahwani Sharma while Marandi comes in the place of Deepak Prakash.

The rejig is significant in the primacy given to leaders who have joined the BJP from other parties.

Jakhar and Rajender left the Congress and the Bharat Rashtra Samiti respectively to join the BJP.

Purandeswari was in the Congress and a minister in the United Progressive Alliance government.

The development will further fuel the speculation about a Cabinet rejig.