BJP all set to go into 2024 battle with Nadda as president

BJP all set to go into 2024 battle with Nadda as president

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 20, 2022 14:00 IST
A key organisational meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to be held in the national capital next month in which the extension of party president J P Nadda's tenure is expected to be endorsed.

IMAGE: BJP chief J P Nadda. Photograph: PTI Photo

Party sources said the BJP national executive will also deliberate over the strategy for the upcoming state assembly polls and review the ongoing organisational exercise.

However, a highlight of the meeting will be the postponement of the organisational polls in view of the state elections and the all important Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

 

This will lead to an automatic extension in the tenure of Nadda whose three-year term will end next month, as internal elections in at least half of the state units of the party must be over before the process of electing the next national president begins.

After the Lok Sabha polls are over in April-May 2024, the process of internal polls will begin.

Nadda's predecessor and Home Minister Amit Shah had also got an extension to spearhead the party's preparation for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

It was only after the parliamentary elections were over that the organisational polls began and Nadda was elected unopposed with Shah joining the Union Cabinet during Narendra Modi's second stint as prime minister.

A seasoned organisational man who also shares warm ties with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leadership and enjoys Modi's confidence, Nadda is seen to have maintained the organisational momentum and dynamism that the BJP was infused with under his predecessor.

Assembly polls will held in a number of states, including Karnataka, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh besides quite a few in the North East, before the Lok Sabha elections.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
