HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » BJD sprinkles 'Ganga Jal' in Odisha assembly after police entry

BJD sprinkles 'Ganga Jal' in Odisha assembly after police entry

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 27, 2025 14:19 IST

x

Legislators of the opposition Biju Janata Dal on Thursday sprinkled 'Ganga Jal' in the Odisha Assembly before attending the proceedings, alleging that the House had been 'spiritually polluted' by the entry of policemen.

IMAGE: Proceedings of Odisha Legislative Assembly underway in Bhubaneswar. Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

Police had on Tuesday night entered the Well to evict Congress members who were staging a protest demanding a House Committee to probe crimes against women committed after the BJP came to power in the state last year.

Led by opposition chief whip Pramila Mallik, the BJD lawmakers were seen sprinkling 'Ganga Jal' from earthen pots with mango leaves in every nook and corner of the House.

 

"We sprinkled 'Ganga Jal' to purify the assembly. It has been polluted as the Speaker allowed the police to enter the Well of the House," BJD member and former minister Arun Kumar Sahoo said.

Speaker Surama Padhy denounced the act, saying, "This is not acceptable. The members should stop doing this."

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said, "There is no need to purify this august House as it has always been pure and sacred."

The BJD members alleged that the Speaker had allowed the police to enter the Well of the House on Tuesday night and the law enforcers used force to evict the protesting Congress MLAs.

"The police had never entered the assembly before. They forcibly evicted the Congress MLAs. We also witnessed a scuffle between police and MLAs at the gates of the assembly. This incident has brought a shame to Odisha," Sahoo said, adding that the Congress legislators were left in the streets in the middle of the night.

The opposition members also alleged that the police had prevented them from going outside the assembly premises on Wednesday.

"The police closed the main gate and prevented BJD MLAs from going outside. This is condemnable," Mallik said.

According to assembly records, the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress members had in December 2021 also sprinkled 'Ganga Jal' and cow dung water in the House to purify it, as a mark of protest against the murder of a woman teacher in Kalahandi district.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

12 Congress MLAs suspended from Odisha assembly for one week
12 Congress MLAs suspended from Odisha assembly for one week
An Odisha CM moves into official residence after 25 yrs
An Odisha CM moves into official residence after 25 yrs
Why Naveen Babu Lost Odisha
Why Naveen Babu Lost Odisha
BJP ends Naveen's 24-year rule in Odisha, to form govt
BJP ends Naveen's 24-year rule in Odisha, to form govt
BJP's Mohan Majhi to be Odisha's first tribal CM
BJP's Mohan Majhi to be Odisha's first tribal CM

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Nutritional Secrets Of Olive Oil

webstory image 2

8 Lord Brahma Temples Of India

webstory image 3

World's 8 Most Beautiful Libraries, Including Rampur

VIDEOS

Tourists rejoice the beauty of Atal Tunnel in Rohtang Pass3:01

Tourists rejoice the beauty of Atal Tunnel in Rohtang Pass

LFW: Ananya Panday slays runway in stunning metallic look4:30

LFW: Ananya Panday slays runway in stunning metallic look

'If you want to serve sevaiyan, you will have to eat Gujiya also': Sambhal CO2:35

'If you want to serve sevaiyan, you will have to eat...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD