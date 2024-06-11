News
Rediff.com  » News » BJP's Mohan Majhi to be Odisha's first tribal CM

BJP's Mohan Majhi to be Odisha's first tribal CM

Source: PTI
June 11, 2024 19:42 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party's tribal leader Mohan Charan Majhi will be the new chief minister of Odisha, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

IMAGE: BJP MLA Mohan Charan Majhi (middle) speaks after being announced as the new CM of Odisha by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (left) in Bhubaneswar. Photograph: ANI Photo

KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida were made deputy chief ministers of the state, he said.

The decisions were taken at the BJP legislature party meeting attended by Singh and Union minister Bhupender Yadav as observers.

 

“Mohan Majhi has been elected by the legislature party unanimously,” Singh told reporters.

Mohan Charan Majhi, 52, defeated Mina Majhi of the Biju Janata Dal by 11,577 votes from the Keonjhar assembly constituency.

The chief whip of the BJP in the previous assembly, he was elected to the assembly for the fourth time.

Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo defeated Saroj Kumar Meher of the BJD by 1357 votes from Patnagarh, while the other deputy CM Pravati Parida beat BJD leader Dilip Kumar Nayak by 4588 votes from Nimapara.

The new government will take oath at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
