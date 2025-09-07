Oppn candidate Reddy urges MPs to vote with conscience in VP polls

In a fervent appeal to MPs ahead of the vice presidential polls, Opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy on Sunday exhorted them not to let party loyalty guide their choice and asserted that by voting for him, they would be ensuring that the Rajya Sabha stands as a true temple of democracy.

IMAGE: INDIA bloc’s Vice-Presidential candidate, former SC judge Justice B Sudershan Reddy (right), speaks to media as deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi looks on, in Guwahati, September 5, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a video message, Reddy told the MPs that this is not just a vote to elect their Vice-President but is a vote for the spirit of India itself.

The joint opposition candidate said he seeks the MPs' support not for himself but for the "values that define us as a sovereign democratic republic".

In this election, there is no party whip, and the ballot is secret. It is not loyalty to any political party, but love for the country that must guide your choice. Each one of you carry the moral responsibility to preserve the conscience, the soul of our beloved nation,

Reddy said in his over 12-minute-long video message for members of Parliament.

By entrusting me with this office, you will be choosing to defend parliamentary traditions, to restore dignity to debate, and to ensure that the Rajya Sabha stands as a true temple of democracy, the former Supreme Court judge said.

Together, let us strengthen our Republic and create a legacy that future generations will be proud to inherit, he said.

In his message to MPs, Reddy said he stands before them with humility and a deep sense of responsibility as a candidate for the office of the vice-president of the great Republic.

"India's democracy was built on the supreme sacrifices of our freedom fighters and nurtured for decades by their vision," he said.

Today, as that democratic space shrinks and citizens' rights come under strain, "it is our duty to defend the soul of our democratic Republic", Reddy said.

He said his candidature is not at all a personal aspiration but a collective effort to protect and strengthen India's democratic fabric.

In his message to MPs, Reddy said he brings decades of experience in public service and understands both the spirit and functioning of India's democracy.

This experience equips me to serve as an impartial and dignified custodian of parliamentary traditions, he said.

Quoting India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Reddy said, "The strongest bond of unity is the common affection that we hold for our country."

This bond has guided me in every stage of my journey and continues to motivate me to serve as an impartial custodian of our democracy, he said.

The Vice-President, as Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha, must embody this balance, wisdom, and neutrality  principles I have always upheld by giving respect to every voice, across party lines. If elected, I will strive to make the Rajya Sabha a true forum of reasoned debate and constructive dialogue, he asserted.

Following the example set by first vice-president Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan, Reddy said he pledges to ensure that the Rajya Sabha remains a chamber of thoughtful deliberation in the national interest instead of avoidable discord.

Democracy thrives on cooperation, not confrontation and my strength lies in listening, mediating, and building consensus. In my vision, the Rajya Sabha must be a chamber where national interests are upheld above partisan concerns, he said.

Quoting Babasaheb Ambedkar, Reddy said, "Democracy is essentially a mode of associated living, of conjoint communicated experience."

"And I take inspiration from this vision that democracy must be a shared, collective journey," he added.

Reddy said he has witnessed first-hand the challenges India faces - economic reforms, social justice, climate change, and ensuring opportunities for youth.

The vice-president's office provides a platform to guide discussions on these issues with dignity and decorum, steering the Upper House toward policies that truly benefit citizens of this great nation India that is Bharat, he said.

"By ensuring fairness, I hope to elevate the quality of our lawmaking," he added.

Pandit ji, in his historic 'Tryst with Destiny' speech, envisioned a nation where 'freedom and opportunity' would reach every Indian. As Chair of the Rajya Sabha, I will work to align our debates with that dream, he said.

A key priority will be to keep parliamentary practices transparent, inclusive, and participatory so that disruptions don't overshadow deliberations, Reddy said.

Our first Vice-President warned that disorderly conduct erodes public faith. Taking his caution to heart, I will strive to restore an environment where disagreement is expressed with respect and dignity. It should always be reciprocal, he said.

Reddy said another area where he intends to contribute is in strengthening parliamentary committees.

India's parliamentary democracy has stood as a beacon to the world, but it demands continuous nurturing. I will strive to preserve its sanctity by upholding constitutional conventions and morality, ensuring neutrality in proceedings, and protecting the dignity of every member of the House irrespective of their party affiliations, he said.

Babasaheb's warning during the Constituent Assembly rings true: 'Democracy in India is only a top-dressing on an Indian soil which is essentially undemocratic.' This especially resonates after our experience with the regime that has favoured a few at the cost of crores of citizens of India - Dalits, tribals, backward communities, women, minorities, youth - who are increasingly being pushed to the margins, Reddy said.

"It is our duty to prove that democracy in India lives not just in emblematic institutions, but in spirit. As vice-president, I will dedicate myself to preserve the sanctity of our parliamentary system by ensuring absolute neutrality in proceedings and protecting the dignity of each and every member," he told the MPs.

He also put out a message in Hindi, making a similar appeal to the MPs.

The vice presidential election is coming in 2-3 days, and I would request all of you to vote thoughtfully and not in the interest of your party but in the interest of the country. I have full faith that whatever decision you take, it will not be in my or your interest, but in the interest of the country, Reddy said in his Hindi message.

Whatever your decision will be, I am ready to accept it. This country is yours, mine and of all of us. You have more responsibility than me to take care of this country because you are honourable members of the Parliament, he said.

"Now, it is for the people of India to decide," Reddy signed off in the video message in English.

The vice presidential poll will be held on September 9. It will be a direct contest between ruling NDA nominee C P Radhakrishnan and joint opposition candidate Reddy.