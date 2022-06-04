News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Biological E's Corbevax cleared as Covid booster dose

Biological E's Corbevax cleared as Covid booster dose

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 04, 2022 18:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Biological E Limited on Saturday announced that its COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax has been approved by the Drug Controller General of India as a heterologous booster dose.

A press release from the vaccine maker said the Corbevax can be administered as a booster dose to individuals aged 18 years and above after six months of administration of primary vaccination (two doses) of Covaxin or Covishield vaccines for restricted use in emergency situation.

BE's Corbevax is the first such vaccine in India to be approved as a heterologous COVID-19 booster in the country, it said.

Recently, BE furnished its clinical trials data to the DCGI which after a detailed evaluation and deliberations with Subject Experts Committee, granted their approval for administering Corbevax as a heterologous booster dose to people who have been vaccinated.

 

BE's clinical trial data showed that its Corbevax booster dose provided significant enhancement in immune response and excellent safety profile required for an effective booster.

Mahima Datla, Managing Director, Biological E Limited, said, "We are very happy with this approval, which will address the need for COVID-19 booster doses in India. We have crossed yet another milestone in our COVID-19 vaccination journey. This approval reflects once again the sustained world-class safety standards and high immunogenicity of Corbevax."

BE has conducted a multi-centre Phase-III placebo controlled heterologous booster clinical trial in 416 subjects from 18 to 80 years of age who were previously vaccinated with two doses of either Covishield or Covaxin at least six months prior to the administration of Corbevax as a booster, the release added.

Corbevax is entirely developed and manufactured by BE Limited in association with Texas Children's Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine as a recombinant protein sub-unit vaccine against COVID-19.

BE has supplied 100 million doses of the jab to the Central government so far.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Biological E plans 100m Corbevax jabs/month from Feb
Biological E plans 100m Corbevax jabs/month from Feb
'Covaxin booster can neutralise Omicron, Delta'
'Covaxin booster can neutralise Omicron, Delta'
Booster only after 9-12 months from 2nd jab: Experts
Booster only after 9-12 months from 2nd jab: Experts
I thought I was cursed in India: Marsh
I thought I was cursed in India: Marsh
'I don't follow records, records chase me'
'I don't follow records, records chase me'
This Day: Warne's 'Ball of the Century'
This Day: Warne's 'Ball of the Century'
Assam CM gave PPE kits' contracts to wife: Sisodia
Assam CM gave PPE kits' contracts to wife: Sisodia
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Corbevax, Covaxin cleared for children above 5-6 yrs

Corbevax, Covaxin cleared for children above 5-6 yrs

Risk of Covid increases among the vaccinated if...

Risk of Covid increases among the vaccinated if...

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances