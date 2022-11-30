News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Bilkis Bano challenges release of her rapists in SC

Bilkis Bano challenges release of her rapists in SC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 30, 2022 15:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Bilkis Bano on Wednesday challenged the remission of sentence and release of convicts in the 2002 rape and murder case filing a plea before the Supreme Court.

IMAGE: Bilkis Yakub Rasool Bano. Photograph: ANI Photo

The top court said it will consider listing the matter for hearing.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha took note of the submissions of lawyer Shobha Gupta that the victim herself has challenged the grant of remission and release of the convicts, and the matter be listed for hearing.

 

She said that Justice Ajay Rastogi, who was part of the bench which had heard other similar pleas against the remission, was now part of a Constitution Bench hearing.

"The review has to be heard first. Let it come before Justice Rastogi," the CJI said.

When the counsel for Bano said let the matter be heard in open court, the bench said, "Only the court concerned can decide that."

The CJI said that he would take a call on the issue in the evening.

Earlier, a bench of justices Ajay Rastogi and C T Ravikumar had said that it would hear a fresh plea moved by a women's organisation, National Federation of Indian Women, challenging the remission of sentence and the release of convicts in the case.

The gang-rape case also involves the killing of seven of Bano's family members during the 2002 Gujarat riots. Bano was gang-raped while fleeing the riots that broke out after the Godhra train burning incident.

Her three-year-old daughter was among the seven of her family who were killed.

The 11 men convicted in the case walked out of the Godhra sub-jail on August 15 after the Gujarat government allowed their release under its remission policy.

They had completed more than 15 years in jail.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Bilkis rapists were out of jail for over 1000 days
Bilkis rapists were out of jail for over 1000 days
SHOCKING! Rape Accused Go Free
SHOCKING! Rape Accused Go Free
'How can I forgive them?'
'How can I forgive them?'
Salman Khan Makes A Promise
Salman Khan Makes A Promise
BJP candidate in Gujarat booked for liquor remark
BJP candidate in Gujarat booked for liquor remark
Several England players affected by virus in Pakistan
Several England players affected by virus in Pakistan
PHOTOS: Rain washes out 3rd ODI; NZ win series 1-0
PHOTOS: Rain washes out 3rd ODI; NZ win series 1-0
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Is felicitating Bilkis rapists Hindu culture: Sena

Is felicitating Bilkis rapists Hindu culture: Sena

Bilkis rapists are Brahmins with sanskaar: BJP MLA

Bilkis rapists are Brahmins with sanskaar: BJP MLA

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances