Bikers spark security scare during Amit Shah's Bengaluru visit

Two bike-borne students sparked security scare as they tried to enter a Bengaluru road when the Union Home Minister Amit Shah's convoy was passing through it on Sunday night following which they were detained.

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the gathering at the unveiling of the statues of Lord Basaveshwara and Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, in Bengaluru on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr Bheemashankar Guled said when Shah's convoy was moving on the Cubbon Road at about 10.45 pm, they entered it from the Safina Plaza end.

'When a police constable tried to stop them, they rammed their two-wheeler into him and tried to flee. The deployed policemen caught one of them. However, the other one escaped from the spot,' he said.

The police later arrested the second one based on the interrogation with the detained youth.

A case under Section 353 (obstructing police from discharging duties) and 279 (rash and negligent driving) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against them.

Yes, in one way it was a security lapse but these people did not know about the VVIP movement.

They injured our policeman. Hence, we are initiating appropriate action against them, Guled said.

Noting that the students did not have any other motive or ill-intention, he said he would prefer not to call it a security breach.

He said they did not have any criminal background, adding that the bike belonged to their family.