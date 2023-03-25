News
Man runs to Modi's convoy during roadshow in Karnataka

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: March 25, 2023 21:32 IST
A man tried to run towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy during his roadshow in Karnataka's Davangere but was caught by the security personnel on Saturday.

IMAGE: The man was detained by cops before he could come close to PM Narendra Modi's car. Photograph: ANI

However, police denied any security breach in this regard.

The video of the man trying to approach Modi's car after apparently slipping through the security barricade has gone viral in the social media.

 

The man, learnt to be from Koppal, has been detained and was questioned, police sources said.

The Davangere Superintendent of Police C B Rishyanth ruled out any security breach.

"Nothing like that (security breach) happened. He was not even near the Prime Minister. He was caught well before that," Rishyanth told PTI.

ADGP Law and Order Alok Kumar tweeted : "As being reported in a section of media, there was no breach in security as such of Hon'ble PM at Davangere today. It was an unsuccessful attempt. He was caught immediately by myself and SPG at a safe distance. Appropriate action is being taken in this regard".

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
