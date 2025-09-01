HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bihar SIR: Claims can be filed beyond Sept 1, says EC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 01, 2025 16:20 IST

The Election Commission of India on Monday said claims, objections and corrections in the draft electoral roll prepared in Bihar special intensive revision (SIR) exercise can be filed beyond September 1 but the same would be considered once the electoral roll was finalised.

Photograph: ANI Photo

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi noted the submission of the Election Commission (EC) which said claims and objections could be filed till the last date of nomination forms in each assembly constituency.

The top court while terming the confusion over the Bihar SIR as 'largely trust issue', directed the state legal service authority to deploy paralegal volunteers to assist individual voters and political parties in filling claims and objections to the draft roll, which was published on August 1.

 

Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for EC, said, "Any extension of deadline will lead to disruption of the entire exercise and finalisation of final electoral roll."

The poll panel further said 99.5 per cent of the 2.74 crore electors in the draft electoral roll had filed the eligibility documents and countered the claims of Rashtriya Janata Dal, which alleged of having filed 36 claims, and said the party had filed only 10 such claims.

Dwivedi futher said the 36 claims that RJD party mentioned in its petition had also been 'duly accepted'.

The poll panel said it will be issuing notices within seven days to those electors whose documents were incomplete, calling SIR a 'continuing exercise'.

Most claims and objections filed by political parties, the EC said, were for exclusion, not inclusion, of names from voter rolls.

The bench, on the other hand, directed the paralegal volunteers to file confidential reports with the district judges concerned, and the same would be considered on September 8.

The RJD and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen have sought extension of the deadline to file claims and objections in the poll revision exercise in poll-bound Bihar.

The deadline for filing claims and objections for inclusion or exclusion of elector names from the draft roll was September 1.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
