Ticket Tussle Turns Ugly In Patna

Glimpses of ticket seekers and their supporters across parties protesting ahead of the Bihar assembly elections.
IMAGE: A ruckus ensued at Patna airport as Congress leaders accompanying Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Ram and Bihar Congress leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan were allegedly confronted and manhandled by party workers over the distribution of tickets. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo
IMAGE: Janata Dal-United ticket seekers protest against JD-U national President Nitish Kumar in Patna, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Supporters of ticket seekers protest outside Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's residence, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo
Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Ticket seekers protest at the BJP's state office in Patna. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Bihar MLA Ram Surat Rai's supporters block the entrance of the BJP's state office in Patna after he was denied a ticket, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo
Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Akhand Bharatiya Jyoti Party candidate Sumit Ranjan Singh arrives at the nomination centre in the Bankipur assembly constituency riding a horse. Photograph: ANI Photo
Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff