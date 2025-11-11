Bihar Polls: How Many Crorepatis In Phase 2?

The second phase of the two phase Bihar elections will be held on Tuesday, November 11, 2025.

Of the total 243 seats, polling will be held in 122 seats.

IMAGE: Mahagathbandan Chief Ministerial candidate Tejaswi Yadav addresses an election rally in Aurangabad, November 9, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Phase 2: Financial Background

Accoding to data collected by the Association for Democratic Reforms, of the 1,297 candidates analysed from 1,302 in the fray, 562 are crorepatis.

The maximum number (86) candidates belong to Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party followed by the Rashtriya Janata Dal's 59.

Phase 2: Criminal Candidates

When it comes to criminal records, 415 candidates have declared criminal cases.

Of these, 341 candidates have serious criminal cases registered against their names.

The maximum number (38) candidates belong to the RJD while 30 belong to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

