Bihar Polls: How Many Crorepatis In Phase 2?

Bihar Polls: How Many Crorepatis In Phase 2?

REDIFF NEWS
Listen to Article
November 11, 2025 05:40 IST

The second phase of the two phase Bihar elections will be held on Tuesday, November 11, 2025.

Of the total 243 seats, polling will be held in 122 seats.

IMAGE: Mahagathbandan Chief Ministerial candidate Tejaswi Yadav addresses an election rally in Aurangabad, November 9, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo
 

Phase 2: Financial Background

Accoding to data collected by the Association for Democratic Reforms, of the 1,297 candidates analysed from 1,302 in the fray, 562 are crorepatis.

The maximum number (86) candidates belong to Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party followed by the Rashtriya Janata Dal's 59.

Phase 2: Criminal Candidates

When it comes to criminal records, 415 candidates have declared criminal cases.

Of these, 341 candidates have serious criminal cases registered against their names.

The maximum number (38) candidates belong to the RJD while 30 belong to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
'No Anti-Nitish Or Pro-Tejashwi Wave'
Bihar Polls: Makhana Turns Into Political Hot Potato
Who Said Nitish Kumar Is Ill?
Will Cash Transfer Win Bihar For Modi?
Bihar Will Vote For Change, Knowing Little Ever Changes
