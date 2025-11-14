HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 'Bihar politics was sliding into dangerous combination of...'

'Bihar politics was sliding into dangerous combination of...'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

November 14, 2025 10:56 IST

x

In a veiled swipe at Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tejashwi Yadav, senior Janata Dal-United leader Ashok Choudhary warned that politics in Bihar was sliding into a "dangerous combination of immaturity and raw desperation", a mix he said is now becoming "lethal".

IMAGE: Bihar assembly LoP Tejashwi Yadav addresses a press conference at his official residence, in Patna. Photograph: ANI Photo

Choudhary's remarks came as counting of votes was underway for the Bihar assembly elections, with early trends showing that the NDA was leading.

Speaking to PTI in Patna, he expressed concern that certain political leaders appeared inclined to “keep resetting again and again, and bringing policies without adequate foresight, ideological grounding".

“The NDA is winning with a two-thirds majority. We believe in being humble even in victory. But some leaders speak this without maturity, without consistency. This is what worries us,” Choudhary said, apparently referring to Yadav.

 

Once the initial phase of popularity or electoral sweetness fades, he cautioned, “these candidates will do whatever they want. It shows political immaturity”.

The JD-U leader claimed that the desperation to grab power at any cost was beginning to overshadow institutional norms and democratic conduct.

“This combination of immaturity and desperation somehow becomes lethal; it is unhealthy for democracy,” he said.

Amid claims circulating on social media that district officials could influence the poll results in certain tight battles, Choudhary dismissed the apprehensions.

“No officer can make someone win or lose. The Election Commission has a robust system in place. No one puts their neck on the line,” he said.

“Collectors or returning officers may be accused of having certain powers, but no one will risk their career or cut their throat for anyone," Choudhary said.

The JD-U leader said attempts were being made to use such perceptions to sway public opinion during the counting process.

“Ultimately, democracy does not bend to desperation. Institutions still stand. The ground reality remains firmly in the hands of the people,” he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

'This Election Marks End Of Nitish-Lalu Era'
'This Election Marks End Of Nitish-Lalu Era'
'BJP Will Replace Nitish Kumar If...'
'BJP Will Replace Nitish Kumar If...'
'Nitish Kumar Is Playing The Last Over'
'Nitish Kumar Is Playing The Last Over'
'No Anti-Nitish Or Pro-Tejashwi Wave'
'No Anti-Nitish Or Pro-Tejashwi Wave'
'Nitish Kumar won't return as Bihar chief minister'
'Nitish Kumar won't return as Bihar chief minister'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Fire Power: 8 Countries Owning The Most Guns

webstory image 2

Recipe: Sprouts, Peppers, Nuts Stir Fry

webstory image 3

10 World Leaders And Their Signatures

VIDEOS

Vote counting begins for Nagrota by-election at Jammu centre after seat fell vacant1:28

Vote counting begins for Nagrota by-election at Jammu...

UP CM Yogi Adityanath announces increased tribal inclusion in government schemes1:24

UP CM Yogi Adityanath announces increased tribal...

Tamil Nadu IMD issues heavy rain warning for Thoothukudi, fishermen advised not to venture into the sea1:17

Tamil Nadu IMD issues heavy rain warning for Thoothukudi,...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO