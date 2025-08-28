HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Bihar on high alert after Jaish terrorists enter state via Nepal

Bihar on high alert after Jaish terrorists enter state via Nepal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 28, 2025 15:16 IST

x

A high-security alert has been sounded across Bihar following inputs suggesting that three terrorists from Pakistan have entered the state through Nepal, an official said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: / Rediff.com

Bihar Police headquarters has issued an alert to all district police and has also issued the names and photographs of the terrorists, belonging to the banned terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed.

It is suspected that all of them reached Bihar via Nepal through Araria.

Talking to PTI on Thursday, Bihar DGP Vinay Kumar said, "Yes, a general alert has been sounded across the state. All district police and several other wings of the Bihar Police have been directed to maintain a close watch and 'extraordinary' vigil to thwart any attempt by anti-national elements by intensifying area domination patrolling and search operations. The security has already been heightened in the state."

 

When specifically asked about the inputs suggesting three terrorists from Pakistan have entered the state through Nepal, the DGP said, "I can only say that a general alert has been sounded across the state". He refused to divulge more details about the alert.

However, sources said intelligence inputs suggest that all three terrorists have entered Bihar. Photographs of Pakistani terrorists Hasnain, Adil, and Usman have also been released and sent to all district police. Hasnain is a resident of Rawalpindi, Adil from Umerkot, and Usman from Bahawalpur in Pakistan, sources said.

The state shares a long, porous boundary with Nepal.

Security around the vital institutions and tourist places in Rajgir, Bodhgaya, Patna and several other places had been enhanced as a precautionary measure.

Security had been beefed at all places where footfall of tourists was high, like Mahabodhi Temple Complex (Bodh Gaya), Viswa Shanti Stupa (Rajgir), Mahaveer temple and Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji, Patna Sahib (Patna).

Besides, security was also enhanced at all airports in the state.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Munir's Moves: Why India Must Be On High Alert
Munir's Moves: Why India Must Be On High Alert
Pigeon flies in from Pakistan with bomb threat
Pigeon flies in from Pakistan with bomb threat
India extends airspace closure for Pak planes till Sep 24
India extends airspace closure for Pak planes till Sep 24
Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance, but India alerts Pak about flood
Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance, but India alerts Pak about flood
Half-a-dozen drones from Pakistan sighted near LoC
Half-a-dozen drones from Pakistan sighted near LoC

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Foods That Cause A Build-Up Of Uric Acid

webstory image 2

7 Ganpati Temples You Must Visit

webstory image 3

Khoya-Sounf Modak: 15-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

VIDEO: Tendulkar, family offer prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja1:26

VIDEO: Tendulkar, family offer prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja

Hema Malini celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with Daughter Esha Deol4:04

Hema Malini celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with Daughter...

Yamuna River Flows Above Danger Mark in Delhi1:33

Yamuna River Flows Above Danger Mark in Delhi

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV