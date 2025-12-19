HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Bihar minister seeks to defuse veil row, says NDA stands for Matri Shakti

Bihar minister seeks to defuse veil row, says NDA stands for Matri Shakti

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 19, 2025 01:23 IST

x

Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey on Thursday said he was not aware of reports that a female doctor had refused to join duty following an incident in which Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was seen publicly removing the veil from her face.

IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar pulled down the hijab of an AYUSH doctor. Photograph: Screen grab/X

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader, however, sought to put a lid on the controversy by asserting that the ruling National Democratic Alliance in the state has always worked for empowerment of women (Matri Shakti).

"I have no such information", Pandey said when journalists asked him about reports that the Ayush doctor Nusrat Parveen, who hails from Kolkata, has declined the government job following the unsavoury incident that took place earlier this week.

 

A section of the media had on Wednesday reported that she had declined the job.

Parveen was among 10 Ayush doctors who had turned up at the chief minister's secretariat on Monday to receive their letters of appointment.

When Parveen's turn came, the 75-year-old CM pointed towards her veil (naqab) and pulled it down, exposing her face.

The incident triggered widespread criticism, including from several West Asian countries, with Nitish Kumar facing allegations of disrespecting Muslim traditions.

However, Pandey insisted, "Women have always been respected by our CM, who has made huge efforts for the empowerment of Matri Shakti".

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Raju Nayyar on Thursday filed a complaint against Kumar and Uttar Pradesh minister Sanjay Nishad before a local court in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district for allegedly "hurting religious sentiments of Muslim women" by removing the veil from the face of the female doctor by the CM.

In his complaint, Nayyar sought registration of an FIR against them. The court is scheduled to hear the matter on January 18, 2026.

Nishad had sparked a controversy by publicly defending Kumar over the incident.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Nitish pulls down doctor's hijab; Oppn questions mental state
Nitish pulls down doctor's hijab; Oppn questions mental state
'What if he touched...': UP minister's shocker on Nitish hijab act
'What if he touched...': UP minister's shocker on Nitish hijab act
Union minister's 'go to hell' jibe on 'naqab' sparks outrage, backs Nitish
Union minister's 'go to hell' jibe on 'naqab' sparks outrage, backs Nitish
'Nitish Kumar Owes An Unconditional Apology To The Lady'
'Nitish Kumar Owes An Unconditional Apology To The Lady'
'My Husband Was Killed For His Religious Identity'
'My Husband Was Killed For His Religious Identity'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The World's 7 Truly Fairytale Castles

webstory image 2

7 Things Shayaris Tell You About Love

webstory image 3

10 Quick Facts About Rajinikanth

VIDEOS

When Priyanka Gandhi Sought an Appointment with Nitin Gadkari1:56

When Priyanka Gandhi Sought an Appointment with Nitin...

Lionel Messi Plays Football with Baby Elephant at Vantara3:41

Lionel Messi Plays Football with Baby Elephant at Vantara

PM Modi conferred with Order of Oman by Sultan Haitham bin Tarik in Muscat1:16

PM Modi conferred with Order of Oman by Sultan Haitham...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO