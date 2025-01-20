HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
SC stays defamation case against Rahul over Shah remarks

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 20, 2025 12:18 IST

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed trial court proceedings against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case filed against him for alleged defamatory remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi being garlanded during the 'Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan', at Bapu Sabhaghar in Patna. Photograph: ANI Photo

Naveen Jha, a Bharatiya Janata Party worker, had filed the case against Gandhi in 2019 for his alleged remarks against Shah.

During one of his public speeches in Chaibasa before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi had allegedly referred to Shah as a murderer .

 

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta issued notice to the Jharkhand government and the BJP leader while seeking their response on Gandhi's appeal.

Gandhi has challenged the Jharkhand High Court order, which rejected his petition to quash proceedings against him in a trial court in connection with the complaint.

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
