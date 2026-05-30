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Bihar Government Suspends Two IAS Officers On Corruption Charges

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 30, 2026 20:28 IST

Two senior IAS officers in Bihar have been suspended amid serious corruption allegations involving bribery and undue monetary benefits, following investigations by the Enforcement Directorate and the Special Vigilance Unit.

Key Points

  • Bihar government suspends two IAS officers, Yogesh Kumar Sagar and Abhilasha Kumari Sharma, due to corruption allegations.
  • The suspensions follow recommendations based on findings from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Special Vigilance Unit (SVU).
  • The officers are accused of obtaining undue monetary benefits through bribery, commissions, and other favours.
  • Both officers allegedly received benefits from a contractor arrested in connection with a corruption case.
  • The officers are suspended under Rule 3(3) of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969.

The Bihar government on Saturday suspended two senior IAS officers on charges of corruption, following recommendations based on findings shared by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Special Vigilance Unit (SVU), as per official orders.

According to separate orders issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), the suspended officers are Yogesh Kumar Sagar of the 2017 batch and Abhilasha Kumari Sharma of the 2014 batch. While Sagar is currently posted with the Social Welfare Department, Sharma is posted with the Rural Development Department.

 

Details of the Corruption Allegations

The suspension orders stated that documents received from the ED through the SVU, along with evidence and recorded statements, indicated that the officers were allegedly involved in obtaining undue monetary benefits through bribery, commissions and other favours.

Both officers have also been accused of receiving benefits from a contractor who was recently arrested by the SVU in connection with a corruption case.

Investigation and Suspension Process

Officials said the ED had conducted an inquiry into the matter and subsequently communicated its findings to the SVU, recommending further action.

The two officers have been placed under suspension with immediate effect under Rule 3(3) of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969.

During the suspension period, both officers will remain attached to the General Administration Department in Patna, according to the government order.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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