News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Bihar drops caste census, to do socio-economic survey of all sections

Bihar drops caste census, to do socio-economic survey of all sections

Source: PTI
June 01, 2022 19:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said his government will undertake a ”socio-economic survey of all castes and communities” in the state, following the Centre's reluctance to conduct a caste census nationally.

IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar along with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav addresses a press conference after an all-party meeting on caste-based census in the state, at Samvad Hall, Patna, June 1, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

Talking to reporters in Patna after chairing an all-party meeting, Kumar said the necessary cabinet clearance for the mammoth exercise will be given soon.

 

He asserted that ”all parties unanimously supported” the proposed move and replied in the negative when asked if he faced any opposition.

At the meeting, leader of the opposition Tejashwi Yadav represented the Rashtriya Janata Dal while the Bharatiya Janata Party, which has been facing accusations following the Centre's refusal, had Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishor Prasad and state unit chief Sanjay Jailswal among its representatives.

Yadav, while interacting with journalists, demanded that the Centre provide financial help to Bihar in conducting the exercise, which is likely to incur heavy expenditure.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Will Nitish Abandon BJP?
Will Nitish Abandon BJP?
Rumours fly as Nitish attends iftar by Lalu's family
Rumours fly as Nitish attends iftar by Lalu's family
'Nitish Kumar will not dare challenge BJP'
'Nitish Kumar will not dare challenge BJP'
Despite chip shortage, automakers see robust sales
Despite chip shortage, automakers see robust sales
'Women's tennis has less appeal than men's'
'Women's tennis has less appeal than men's'
Akhilesh meets Azam Khan with eye on Rampur bypoll
Akhilesh meets Azam Khan with eye on Rampur bypoll
French Open PIX: Kasatkina wins all-Russian battle
French Open PIX: Kasatkina wins all-Russian battle
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Caste Census: Battle Lines Drawn Between BJP, Nitish

Caste Census: Battle Lines Drawn Between BJP, Nitish

Caste census: Nitish to chair all-party meet on June 1

Caste census: Nitish to chair all-party meet on June 1

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances