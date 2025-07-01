HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Bihar Cabinet okays Rs 882.87cr for developing Sita's birthplace

Bihar Cabinet okays Rs 882.87cr for developing Sita's birthplace

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 01, 2025 16:22 IST

The Bihar government on Tuesday approved more than Rs 882 crore for the overall development of 'Punaura Dham Janki Mandir', a Hindu pilgrimage site in Sitamarhi district that is considered the birthplace of Goddess Sita.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The state Cabinet decided at a meeting chaired by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar here on Tuesday.

"I am extremely delighted to inform that the state Cabinet on Tuesday approved a comprehensive plan, worth Rs 882.87 Crore, for the overall development of Punaura Dham, the birthplace of goddess Sita (Janaki), in Sitamarhi district. The plan includes the construction of a grand temple and other structures," Kumar posted on X soon after the meeting.

According to the proposal of the state Tourism department, which was approved by the Cabinet, around Rs 137 crore will be spent on the renovation of the old Punaura Dham Janki Mandir and Rs. 728 crore for the development of tourist infrastructure around the temple. The remaining amount will be spent on the maintenance of the infrastructure for ten years.

 

"The foundation stone of the project will be laid in August…Officials have been instructed in this regard. We are committed to completing the construction of the grand temple in Punaura Dham, Sitamarhi, at the earliest. The comprehensive development will be carried out on the lines of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra, Ayodhya. The construction of the grand temple of Mata Janaki in Punaura Dham is a matter of pride for the people of the country and especially for the people of Bihar," the CM said.

Earlier, the state Cabinet had approved the appointment of Noida-based private firm - M/s Design Associates Inc - as design consultant for the development of the temple.

It is the same firm which is the Consultant for Master Planning & Architectural Services of the 'Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas' temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

A large number of pilgrims, domestic as well as from outside the country, visit the 'Punaura Dham', which is about 5 km west of Sitamarhi district. Under the new development plan, the state government will develop 'Sita-Vatika', 'Luv-Kush Vatika', construct a 'parikrama path', display kiosks, a cafeteria and playing areas for children.

All connecting roads to the pilgrim site will also be developed. Besides, thematic gates and parking areas are being constructed around the pilgrim site.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
