HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Bihar BJP supports Shah's accusations against West Bengal government

Bihar BJP supports Shah's accusations against West Bengal government

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 29, 2026 18:38 IST

Bihar BJP leaders are echoing Amit Shah's concerns about infiltration in West Bengal, alleging that the TMC government is protecting illegal immigrants and obstructing border security measures.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Saraogi supports Amit Shah's claims that the West Bengal government is protecting infiltrators.
  • Saraogi alleges that the West Bengal government is providing protection to infiltrators, including Rohingyas and Bangladeshis, who are misappropriating resources.
  • Amit Shah accused the Mamata Banerjee government of obstructing border fencing, making West Bengal a corridor for infiltration.
  • Bihar Industries Minister Dilip Kumar Jaiswal also supported Shah's remarks, highlighting the issue of border security and infiltration from Bangladesh.

Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Saraogi on Sunday backed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's allegations that the TMC government in West Bengal is harbouring "infiltrators" and obstructing border fencing.

"Shah is right in his assertion. Under the Mamata Banerjee-led government, infiltrators, including Rohingyas and Bangladeshis, are being provided protection in West Bengal," Saraogi told reporters.

 

He alleged that such elements were misappropriating resources meant for the state's residents.

"The West Bengal government is keen on protecting infiltrators. Both Mamata Banerjee and the TMC will face the consequences, which will be reflected in the election results on May 4. The BJP will form the government in the state," he asserted.

Shah had on Saturday accused the Mamata Banerjee government of not providing land for border fencing despite repeated requests from the Centre, making the state a "principal corridor for infiltration, appeasement politics and border insecurity".

Bihar Industries Minister Dilip Kumar Jaiswal also supported Shah's remarks.

"Shah has rightly raised the issue of border fencing. West Bengal shares a border with Bangladesh, and infiltrators from the neighbouring country take advantage of this," he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Shah Alleges Bengal Infiltration Threatens National Security
Shah Alleges Bengal Infiltration Threatens National Security
Shah Targets TMC, Cites Infiltration and Appeasement Politics in West Bengal
Shah Targets TMC, Cites Infiltration and Appeasement Politics in West Bengal
Shah Accuses TMC of Jeopardising National Security Through Infiltration
Shah Accuses TMC of Jeopardising National Security Through Infiltration
Bengal's demography dangerously altered due to infiltration: Amit Shah
Bengal's demography dangerously altered due to infiltration: Amit Shah
Shah Alleges West Bengal Government Aided Infiltration, Defends Voter List Revision
Shah Alleges West Bengal Government Aided Infiltration, Defends Voter List Revision

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Top Wellness Retreats Of India

webstory image 2

Our Stamps Tell India's Story: 21 Old Beauties

webstory image 3

Live Long: 9 Reasons Why Green Tea Is A Cup Of Health

VIDEOS

Divya Agarwal Dazzles in a Stunning Pink Dress1:01

Divya Agarwal Dazzles in a Stunning Pink Dress

SEE: Sonal's Alluring Aura That's Breaking the Internet0:39

SEE: Sonal's Alluring Aura That's Breaking the Internet

Watch: Urvashi Stuns in a Chic Black Frock at the Airport0:58

Watch: Urvashi Stuns in a Chic Black Frock at the Airport

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO