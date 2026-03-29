Bihar BJP supports Shah's accusations against West Bengal government

Bihar BJP leaders are echoing Amit Shah's concerns about infiltration in West Bengal, alleging that the TMC government is protecting illegal immigrants and obstructing border security measures.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Saraogi supports Amit Shah's claims that the West Bengal government is protecting infiltrators.

Saraogi alleges that the West Bengal government is providing protection to infiltrators, including Rohingyas and Bangladeshis, who are misappropriating resources.

Amit Shah accused the Mamata Banerjee government of obstructing border fencing, making West Bengal a corridor for infiltration.

Bihar Industries Minister Dilip Kumar Jaiswal also supported Shah's remarks, highlighting the issue of border security and infiltration from Bangladesh.

Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Saraogi on Sunday backed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's allegations that the TMC government in West Bengal is harbouring "infiltrators" and obstructing border fencing.

"Shah is right in his assertion. Under the Mamata Banerjee-led government, infiltrators, including Rohingyas and Bangladeshis, are being provided protection in West Bengal," Saraogi told reporters.

He alleged that such elements were misappropriating resources meant for the state's residents.

"The West Bengal government is keen on protecting infiltrators. Both Mamata Banerjee and the TMC will face the consequences, which will be reflected in the election results on May 4. The BJP will form the government in the state," he asserted.

Shah had on Saturday accused the Mamata Banerjee government of not providing land for border fencing despite repeated requests from the Centre, making the state a "principal corridor for infiltration, appeasement politics and border insecurity".

Bihar Industries Minister Dilip Kumar Jaiswal also supported Shah's remarks.

"Shah has rightly raised the issue of border fencing. West Bengal shares a border with Bangladesh, and infiltrators from the neighbouring country take advantage of this," he said.