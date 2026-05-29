Bihar Asks Madrasas To Furnish Details: Here's Why

The Bihar education department is requiring madrasas and other government-aided minority schools to furnish detailed information to ensure the proper use of state funds and improve educational standards.

Key Points Bihar education department directs madrasas and minority schools to provide detailed information.

The move aims to ensure government funds are being properly utilised by educational institutions.

Institutions must upload data on the e-Shiksha Kosh portal for monitoring and transparency.

The e-Shiksha Kosh portal includes features like selfie-based teacher attendance and school inspection.

Unique IDs will be generated for employees, with district-level verification of information.

The Bihar education department has asked madrasas, Sanskrit and other government-aided minority schools to furnish details such as the number of students, teachers and non-teaching staff.

Ensuring Proper Utilisation of Funds

State education minister Mithlesh Tiwari on Friday said the move is aimed at ensuring that government aid to these institutions is being utilised properly.

"Yes, we have sought such information. All these educational institutions must furnish the information. The government has the right to know whether its funds are being utilised properly," Tiwari told PTI.

E-Shiksha Kosh Portal

Madrasas, Sanskrit and other government-aided minority schools have been directed to upload the requisite information on the e-Shiksha Kosh portal, developed by the state education department.

The e-Shiksha Kosh portal is an integrated centralised system aimed at improving teaching standards and monitoring schools and student performance, the minister said.

It includes a mobile application with features such as selfie-based teacher attendance, leave updates and school inspection.

Employee Identification and Verification

At the departmental level, a unique ID number will be generated for each employee on the e-Shiksha Kosh portal.

After the generation of the ID number, the employee will personally fill in the information on the e-Shiksha Kosh portal. The verification of this information will be carried out by the competent officers at the district level.

Madrasa Education Board Coordination

Regarding madrasas, the order stated that the Bihar State Madrasa Education Board will collect all required information and coordinate with the department's command and control centre to ensure their entry on the portal.

According to the board, there are 1,937 aided madrasas in the state, which receive government aid from the education department.

There are 76,320 government schools in the state, including 712 government-aided institutes.