Big changes at New Delhi railway station after stampede

Big changes at New Delhi railway station after stampede

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 17, 2025 15:47 IST

Tight security measures are in place at the New Delhi railway station, prohibiting anyone from loitering on the foot overbridge without a valid reason, an official said on Monday.

IMAGE: Heavy rush of passengers seen at New Delhi railway station on Monday, February 17, 2025 following a stampede that claimed 18 lives. Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

A stampede at the New Delhi railway station claimed 18 lives on Saturday night, police said.

"We have seen several people waiting or standing on the foot overbridge without any reason, causing delays for other passengers trying to reach different platforms. Now, no one will be allowed to stand on the foot overbridge without a valid reason," a senior officer of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) told PTI.

 

The officer further said that many trains heading toward Prayagraj will be monitored and teams will also check the number of people on the platforms to avoid any stampede-like situation.

"From platform number 16 to platform number 13, we have deployed security personnel to monitor every train coach and manage heavy rush. Besides that, emergency response teams will be on standby in case of any requirement," said the officer.

Delhi Police along with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) has deployed additional personnel to manage rush at the station, which remained overcrowded on Sunday with thousands of passengers struggling to board trains amid heavy rush, an officer said.

"We have set up barricades, intensified patrolling and deployed quick reaction teams to prevent any further incident. CCTV surveillance has also been enhanced, with control rooms monitoring real-time footage for crowd control," the officer said.

Another senior police officer said that usually now the police will not allow people to stand on the foot overbridge without any reason.

Announcements are being made to guide the commuters and avoid panic situations, he said.

Saturday's stampede occurred at around 10 pm when a surge of passengers, confused by a mix-up in train announcements, rushed towards platform 16 via a narrow stairway.

Trapped between those trying to move up and others trying to descend, the crowd turned into a human bottleneck. Within minutes, panic spread and people began falling, leading to a horrifying crush.

The congestion remained largely unchanged on Sunday, with thousands still jostling for space on platforms and foot overbridges.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
