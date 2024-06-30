News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Biden refuses to back down despite Atlanta fiasco

Biden refuses to back down despite Atlanta fiasco

By Lalit K Jha
June 30, 2024 10:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Following a disastrous performance at the debate stage in Atlanta, there is a growing clamour within the ruling Democratic party and the mainstream American media for President Joe Biden to step down from the presidential race.

IMAGE: US President Joe Biden gestures as he walks from Marine One to Air Force One with first lady Jill Biden, in Burlington County, New Jersey, on June 29, 2024. Photograph: Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

However, the 81-year-old President and his campaign have asserted that he is not giving up and is determined to successfully run for the November 5th presidential elections.

"Biden is the nominee (of the Democratic party. No switching of the nominee," campaign leadership has asserted.

 

Biden, the 46th president of the United States, has won the Democratic presidential primary.

As of June 29, he had 3,894 delegates as against 1,975 delegates required to win the nomination of the party. These delegates would meet in Chicago from August 19 to 22 to formally nominate the winner of the primaries to run for the November 5 presidential elections.

Biden, seeking a second term in the White House, stumbled and fumbled during the televised presidential debate with his predecessor Donald Trump on Thursday night in Atlanta, setting off alarm bells among top Democrats about whether he can stay atop the gruelling months ahead of the elections on November 5.

The 78-year-old Trump, who is the presumptive Republican Party candidate for the presidential election, clashed right from the start with Biden and by the end of the 90 minutes debate, gave enough fodder for serious editorials and opinions as well as memes on social media.

Over the last 50 hours after the first presidential debate in Atlanta on Thursday night, wherein his performance was seen far below par against his rival Trump, multiple media outlets, including The New York Times and his own party supporters and key decision makers, are calling him to step down from the race.

'Dropping out is Biden's most patriotic option,' The Atlantic said Saturday.

'To serve his country, President Biden should leave the race,' The New York Times editorial board wrote Following the debate.

The New York Times wrote, 'That is no longer a sufficient rationale for why Mr Biden should be the Democratic nominee this year.'

Similar messages are coming from inside the party as well.

However, his inner circle is standing by the side of Biden.

A post-debate poll says that 10 per cent of the independent voters have moved towards Biden after the debate, a point that is being made by his team.

'It wasn't my best debate ever as Barack (Obama) pointed out. I understand the concern after the debate,' Biden told his fundraisers in New Jersey.

'I get it. I didn't have a great night, but I'm going to be fighting harder,' he said.

'Research during the debate shows us converting more undecided voters than Trump did, in large part because of his conduct on January 6,' Biden said.

He argued Trump's lies were the biggest takeaway: 'People remember the bad things during his presidency.'

'I didn't have a great night but neither did he,' he said again of Trump.

Several prominent columnists -- Paul Krugman, Tom Friedman, Nicholas Kristof, Jonathan Alter, and David Ignatius -- argued that the chance of a diminished Biden losing to Trump is too high to risk.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Lalit K Jha
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Biden Fumbles in Presidential Debate
Biden Fumbles in Presidential Debate
Has Joe Biden Lost Interest In India?
Has Joe Biden Lost Interest In India?
Donald J Trump Makes History!
Donald J Trump Makes History!
Stunning Fightback! India edge SA to win T20 World Cup
Stunning Fightback! India edge SA to win T20 World Cup
Copa America PIX: Argentina beat Peru, top Group A
Copa America PIX: Argentina beat Peru, top Group A
PIX: How Team India celebrated T20 World Cup triumph!
PIX: How Team India celebrated T20 World Cup triumph!
Coach Dravid ends reign with World Cup high
Coach Dravid ends reign with World Cup high
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Biden stumbles in 1st presidential debate with Trump

Biden stumbles in 1st presidential debate with Trump

Days after Biden called India 'xenophobic', WH says...

Days after Biden called India 'xenophobic', WH says...

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances