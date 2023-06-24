Biden gifts special t-shirt to Modi with his 'AI' quote

With the technology cooperation between India and the US gaining new heights, President Joe Biden on Friday gifted Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a special t-shirt which had Modi's famous quote "The future is AI-America and India".

Photograph: @narendramodi/Twitter

Addressing the joint session of the US Congress on Thursday for a historic second time, Modi said, "A lot has changed since I came here seven summers ago. But a lot has remained the same -- like our commitment to deepen the friendship between India and the United States. In the past few years, there have been many advances in AI - Artificial Intelligence. At the same time, there have been even more momentous developments in another AI- America and India."

Modi further said, "The US is the oldest and India the largest democracy," adding, "Our partnership augurs well for the future of democracy."

While Modi was given this t-shirt by Biden, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, Apple CEO Tim Cook and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar could be seen at the event, amongst many others.

Prime Minister Modi is currently in Washington on a state visit at the invitation of President Joe Biden. The two leaders held a historic summit on Thursday. Biden also held a state dinner for him on Thursday.