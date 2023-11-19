Bibi says no deal as US cites bid to broker truce

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that the deal to secure the release of some 240 hostages held by Hamas has not been made with the terror group 'as of now' and dismissed 'a lot of incorrect reports' in media in recent days about imminent agreements to free at least some of the hostages, The Times of Israel reported on Sunday.

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers walk near a mobile artillery unit near the northern Gaza border, in southern Israel, on November 19, 2023. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

He asserted that if a deal emerges the Israeli public will be updated.

This comes during an evening press conference on Saturday, he said, "We are marching with you, I am marching with you, all of the people of Israel are marching with you," referring to the five-day march that families of the hostages undertook from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem ending Saturday, adding that he invited families of hostages to meet with the war cabinet in the coming week.

Netanyahu's statement comes after White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said that the United States is working hard to broker a deal between Israel, the US and Hamas to free hostages held in Gaza, in exchange for a five-day pause in fighting.

"We have not reached a deal yet, but we continue to work hard to get to a deal," she said in response to a report by The Washington Post.

The Times of Israel reported that the premier was later asked if he had passed up a serious deal on Tuesday for the release of some 50 hostages and if he was insisting that all be released.

Netanyahu responded that 'there was no deal on the table' and he could not elaborate further.

"We want to get back all the hostages," he said. "We're doing the utmost to bring back the most possible, including in stages, and we are united on this."

"We obviously want to bring [home] whole families together," he added later.