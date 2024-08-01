News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Bibhav kumar acted as if a goon entered Delhi CM's residence: SC

Bibhav kumar acted as if a goon entered Delhi CM's residence: SC

Source: PTI
August 01, 2024 13:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

“Is this kind of goon supposed to work in the CM's residence,” the Supreme Court asked on Thursday as it came down heavily on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar who allegedly assaulted AAP MP Swati Maliwal earlier this year.

IMAGE: Bibhav Kumar being escorted by the police to court. Photograph: ANI/X

A bench of Justices Surya Kant, Dipankar Datta and Ujjal Bhuyan posted Kumar's bail plea for next Wednesday and told senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi that the court was shocked with the details of the incident recorded by the Delhi high court.

Kumar has challenged the July 12 order of the Delhi high court denying him bail in the case and claimed the allegations against him are false. He has also said his custody was no longer required as the probe was over. The apex notice issued notice to the Delhi government on his plea.      

 

"Is CM residence a private bungalow? Is this kind of 'goon' supposed to work in the CM's residence?" the bench asked Singhvi, who said there were non-serious injuries and the FIR was lodged after three days of the incident on May 13.         

In scathing remarks, the bench also asked Singhvi what Maliwal, AAP's Rajya Sabha MP, calling the police helpline during the assault incident indicated.  

"Every day we grant bail to contract killers, murderers, robbers but the question is what kind of incident,” the bench said, while asserting that the manner in which the incident had taken place bothered it.

The bench said, "He (Bibhav Kumar) acted as if some 'goon' had entered the official residence of CM."

"We are shocked? Is this a way to deal with a young lady? He (Bibhav Kumar) assaulted her even after she told about her physical conditions," it said in its scathing remarks.

Kumar has challenged the July 12 order of the Delhi high court denying him bail in the case and claimed the allegations against him are false. He has also said his custody was no longer required as the probe was over.     

Kumar, a political secretary to Kejriwal, has been in judicial custody for the past 75 days, Singhvi told the bench.       

He allegedly assaulted Maliwal on May 13 at Kejriwal's official residence.    

An FIR was registered against Kumar on May 16 under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including those related to criminal intimidation, assault or using criminal force on a woman with the intent to disrobe, and attempt to commit culpable homicide. He was arrested on May 18.            

While denying him bail, the high court had said that the accused enjoys "considerable influence" and no ground was made out to grant him the relief. It cannot be ruled out that witnesses may be influenced or evidence tampered with in case the petitioner is released on bail, the high court had said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Maliwal case: Bibhav charged with destroying evidence
Maliwal case: Bibhav charged with destroying evidence
No bail to Bibhav, court says Maliwal getting threats
No bail to Bibhav, court says Maliwal getting threats
'BJP Sent Maliwal To Entangle Kejriwal'
'BJP Sent Maliwal To Entangle Kejriwal'
'Climate Change Is The Main Villain'
'Climate Change Is The Main Villain'
Jharkhand: Marshals remove suspended BJP MLAs
Jharkhand: Marshals remove suspended BJP MLAs
China, Don't Ever Take Us For Granted!
China, Don't Ever Take Us For Granted!
Historic bronze for shooter Swapnil Kusale in Paris
Historic bronze for shooter Swapnil Kusale in Paris

More like this

Maliwal case: Cops file 500-page charge sheet

Maliwal case: Cops file 500-page charge sheet

Now, Maliwal accuses Delhi ministers of...

Now, Maliwal accuses Delhi ministers of...

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances