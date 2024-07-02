News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Now, Maliwal accuses Delhi ministers of...

Now, Maliwal accuses Delhi ministers of...

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 02, 2024 13:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Former Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal has written to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing his ministers of making the women's panel a 'weak institution'.

IMAGE: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Swati Maliwal. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Maliwal had resigned as the chairperson of the DCW following her nomination to the Rajya Sabha by the Aam Aadmi Party.

In her letter to the chief minister, Maliwal alleged that the DCW staff has not been paid salary for the last six months, the panel's budget has been reduced by 28.5 per cent, the 181 helpline has been withdrawn, and no efforts have been made to fill the vacant posts of chairman and two members.

 

'Ever since I resigned from the post of chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, the ministers and officers of Delhi government have opened a front against the commission.

'None of the staff has been paid salary for the last six months, the budget has been reduced by 28.5 per cent, 181 helpline has been withdrawn and no work has been done to fill the posts of chairman and two members,' Maliwal said in a post in Hindi on X.

Delhi Women and Child Development minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday said the women helpline 181 will now be run by his department and the number will remain inoperative for a few days for transition.

He said the central government plans to make it mandatory for the women's helpline to be run by the Department of Women and Child Development rather than the DCW.

In the same post, Maliwal said, 'The post of a Dalit member is lying vacant for 1.5 years! As soon as I left, every possible effort was being made to make the Women's Commission a weak institution again. Why is the Delhi government showing hostility towards women? I have written a letter to @ArvindKejriwal ji seeking his reply!'

Maliwal has accused Kejriwal's close aide Bibhav Kumar of assaulting her at the chief minister's residence. Kumar is in judicial custody in the matter.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Slapped 7-8 times, kicked in chest: Maliwal In FIR
Slapped 7-8 times, kicked in chest: Maliwal In FIR
Maliwal alleges CCTV tampering, cops collect data
Maliwal alleges CCTV tampering, cops collect data
Maliwal facing arrest, blackmailed by BJP: AAP
Maliwal facing arrest, blackmailed by BJP: AAP
What Do You Know About Our Monsoon?
What Do You Know About Our Monsoon?
Tough pill to swallow: Miller on T20 WC heartbreak
Tough pill to swallow: Miller on T20 WC heartbreak
Sudharsan, Shaw struggle in English county cricket
Sudharsan, Shaw struggle in English county cricket
Selective expunction defies logic: Rahul to LS Speaker
Selective expunction defies logic: Rahul to LS Speaker
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Maliwal case: Cops to see CCTV footage at CM's House

Maliwal case: Cops to see CCTV footage at CM's House

Maliwal case: CCTV footage from CM's house emerges

Maliwal case: CCTV footage from CM's house emerges

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances