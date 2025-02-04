HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Bhopal to prosecute beggars, those who giver alms

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 04, 2025 12:16 IST

Authorities have banned begging in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal and warned of penal action against those found involved in it as well as people who give alms.

Image used for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The state's Indore district has already banned begging.

 

Bhopal district collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh prohibited begging in an order issued on Monday evening under section 163 (2) of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita.

Several beggars, seeking alms at traffic signals, have been found involved in criminal activities and drug-addiction. Their presence at the traffic signals also creates the fear of accidents, the order noted.

It said begging and offering alms has been completely banned in the entire Bhopal district.

"Legal action will be taken against the person who gives anything in the form of alms to beggars or buys any goods from them," the order stated.

Cases will be registered under relevant legal provisions against those who violate the administration's prohibitory order against begging, it said.

A shelter facility located at the Community Health Centre Kolar (in Bhopal) is reserved as a beggar home for their accommodation, it added.

Last year, the Indore district administration also banned begging and prohibited people from giving alms to beggars.

