Bharat Jodo Yatra is no one's Man ki Baat: Jairam Ramesh

Bharat Jodo Yatra is no one's Man ki Baat: Jairam Ramesh

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 21, 2022 13:57 IST
Reiterating the need for 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', Congress MP and party general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said there's lurking danger of breaking 'Bharat' due to the discriminative policies of the Modi government and therefore there is a need of Bharat Jodo led by Rahul Gandhi.

IMAGE: Congress MP Jairam Ramesh attends the Winter Session of Parliament in Rajya Sabha, in New Delhi. Photograph: SansadTV/ANI Photo

'Bharat Jodo Yatra' entered Haryana on Wednesday and it resumed from Patan Udaipur village in Nuh district after completing Rajasthan (around 500 km) over 17 days.

Jairam Ramesh was speaking at the press conference in the Nuh district of Haryana.

 

Ramesh said, "This yatra is neither 'chunao jitao' or 'chunao jito' (election-winning) ploy for the party. Sonia Gandhi had said in the Udaipur Resolution on May 15 that this yatra will take place. People ask me why Bharat 'jodo'. Is there any possibility of Bharat 'todo'? I will tell you the reason."

Emphasising the three-fold purposes of this yatra, Ramesh lashed out at the Modi government.

He added, "Economic disparity is rising in the country due to the government's insensitive policies. Price hiking of goods, unemployment, applying GST on goods indiscriminately making the situation worse."

Ramesh said, "Apart from economic disparity, the Modi government's policies also try to disintegrate the nation on the basis of caste, creed, religion and communal discord. The third danger is, the tension between the government and the judiciary is increasing. There's a constant effort to manipulate and control the constitutional agencies from the PMO."

Taking a jibe at PM Modi's 'Maan ki Baat', Ramesh said, "Bharat Jodo Yatra is no one's man ki Baat. It's the people's will that is manifested in the people's spontaneous reactions."

In Haryana, Rahul Gandhi will meet 240 ex-servicemen on Wednesday, said Ramesh.

Following this, he will meet the farmers and the players of the state in the coming days.

About the future roadmap of the yatra, Ramesh informed, "Will reach Delhi on December 24. From the evening of the 24th to the 2nd of January, there is a rest period for 9 days. Will start again from 3rd January. First UP then Haryana then Punjab. Before January 26, Rahul Gandhi will unfurl the tricolour in Srinagar."

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began on September 7 from Kanyakumari, will cover 3,570 km by next year.

It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress has claimed.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
