HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Bhar govt restricts 35% women jobs quota for permanent residents

Bhar govt restricts 35% women jobs quota for permanent residents

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 08, 2025 16:27 IST

x

The Bihar cabinet on Tuesday decided that the 35 per cent quota for women in government jobs will now be restricted to only permanent residents of the state.

IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Photograph: @NitishKumar/X

The decision was taken with barely a few months left before the state goes to the polls, amid growing demands for the implementation of a domicile policy in government jobs.

"The cabinet approved an important proposal of the General Administration Department, allowing the 35 per cent quota for women in government jobs to be restricted only for permanent residents of Bihar. The new policy will enhance financial independence and job security for permanent resident women of the state," Additional Chief Secretary (Cabinet Secretariat) S Siddhartha said.

 

The government had introduced 35 per cent reservation for women in government jobs at all levels in 2016. Earlier, women from any state could have taken advantage of it.

Ahead of the assembly elections, the demand for the implementation of a domicile policy has been growing.

Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav has promised '100 per cent domicile' if his RJD comes to power following the polls.

Union minister Chirag Paswan, a BJP ally, also raised his voice for a domicile policy, but questioned the RJD's commitment to the issue.

Last week, a large number of job aspirants demonstrated in the state capital, demanding the implementation of the domicile policy in government jobs.

Dilip Kumar, one of the leaders of the demonstration, welcomed the government's decision.

"Now, the government must introduce a domicile policy to ensure 90 per cent representation of the state's youth in government jobs," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Bihar's Revision Of Voters List: What's Cooking?
Bihar's Revision Of Voters List: What's Cooking?
INDIA bloc slams Bihar electoral roll overhaul
INDIA bloc slams Bihar electoral roll overhaul
Documents must, clarifies EC on Bihar voter list review
Documents must, clarifies EC on Bihar voter list review
'BJP Not Ready To Play Second Fiddle In Bihar'
'BJP Not Ready To Play Second Fiddle In Bihar'
Bihar govt okays Rs 882.87cr for developing Sita's birthplace
Bihar govt okays Rs 882.87cr for developing Sita's birthplace

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Top 10 Fashion Schools In The World

webstory image 2

Neetu Kapoor's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 3

13 Famous Chocolate Factories Of The World

VIDEOS

Bollywood couple seen posing together for the paps1:19

Bollywood couple seen posing together for the paps

Khemka murder case: Accused Raja's mother breaks down after police encounter1:49

Khemka murder case: Accused Raja's mother breaks down...

Rhea Chakraborty stamps her authority in a black blazer1:00

Rhea Chakraborty stamps her authority in a black blazer

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD