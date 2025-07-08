Bhar govt restricts 35% women jobs quota for permanent residents

The Bihar cabinet on Tuesday decided that the 35 per cent quota for women in government jobs will now be restricted to only permanent residents of the state.

IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Photograph: @NitishKumar/X

The decision was taken with barely a few months left before the state goes to the polls, amid growing demands for the implementation of a domicile policy in government jobs.

"The cabinet approved an important proposal of the General Administration Department, allowing the 35 per cent quota for women in government jobs to be restricted only for permanent residents of Bihar. The new policy will enhance financial independence and job security for permanent resident women of the state," Additional Chief Secretary (Cabinet Secretariat) S Siddhartha said.

The government had introduced 35 per cent reservation for women in government jobs at all levels in 2016. Earlier, women from any state could have taken advantage of it.

Ahead of the assembly elections, the demand for the implementation of a domicile policy has been growing.

Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav has promised '100 per cent domicile' if his RJD comes to power following the polls.

Union minister Chirag Paswan, a BJP ally, also raised his voice for a domicile policy, but questioned the RJD's commitment to the issue.

Last week, a large number of job aspirants demonstrated in the state capital, demanding the implementation of the domicile policy in government jobs.

Dilip Kumar, one of the leaders of the demonstration, welcomed the government's decision.

"Now, the government must introduce a domicile policy to ensure 90 per cent representation of the state's youth in government jobs," he said.