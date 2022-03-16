News
Rediff.com  » News » Mann to take oath as Punjab CM today, only AAP leaders to attend

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 16, 2022 09:13 IST
Aam Admi Party's Punjab face Bhagwant Mann is all set to be sworn in state's chief minister at 11.30 am at Khatkar Kalan, Bhagat Singh's ancestral village, in the presence of the party convenor Arvind Kejriwal and all its MLAs, while the outgoing CM Charanjit Singh Channi hasn't been invited.

IMAGE: Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal during a victory roadshow in Amritsar on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The swearing-in ceremony is slated to be an AAP exclusive event.

Besides Kejriwal, no other chief minister will be present in the oath-taking ceremony, according to AAP sources.

Also, no Union minister or any big leader of the national level has been invited for the oath-taking ceremony, which will be attended only by AAP leaders and party's Punjab leaders, added the AAP sources.

 

Further, the family members and those who are close to the chief minister-designate have been invited to the oath-taking ceremony, besides several artists from Punjab.

Arrangements have been made to accommodate lakhs of people at Khatkar Kalan for the ceremony on 100 acres land.

The CM-designate in a video message released earlier invited the people of the state for his oath-taking ceremony, urging men to wear 'basanti' (yellow) turbans and women yellow 'dupatta' (stole) for the ceremony.

Notably, Mann has been wearing yellow turbans.

The AAP registered a landslide victory in recently concluded Punjab assembly polls, winning 92 seats, pushing most of its rivals to the margins. Congress won 18 seats in the 117-member assembly.

Mann, who was contesting from Dhuri Assembly constituency in Sangrur district, won by a margin of 58,206 votes over Congress' Dalvir Singh Goldy.

Born in Satoj village of Sangrur in 1973, Mann started his career as a comedian.

He began his political career in 2011 with the Manpreet Singh Badal led Punjab People's Party.

In 2012, he unsuccessfully contested the elections from the Lehragaga constituency.

Later, he joined the AAP in 2014 and successfully contested the election from the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat.

His importance in Punjab politics grew when he defeated the veteran leader of Punjab Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, who was then with the Shiromani Akali Dal.

Mann won the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat twice.

He gained popularity with his comedy stints in the TV show 'Jugnu Mast Mast'.

He also featured in several other comedy shows.

As AAP wins Punjab, it will be the party's maiden victory in the state and a vast improvement from its performance in the 2017 elections when the party had finished behind Congress.

