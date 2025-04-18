HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Bhagavad Gita, Natyashastra enter UNESCO's Memory of World Register

Source: PTI
April 18, 2025 16:14 IST

Manuscripts of Bhagavad Gita and Bharat Muni's Natyashastra are among 74 new documentary heritage collections that have been added to UNESCO's Memory of the World Register.

IMAGE: The Bhagavad Gita and Bharat Muni's Natyashastra are now inscribed in UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register. Photograph: @PiyushGoyal/X

Entries on scientific revolution, women's contribution to history and major milestones of multilateralism from 72 countries and four international organisations were included in the register, according to UNESCO.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a post on X, on Friday described the inscriptions as "a proud moment for every Indian across the world".

 

"The inclusion of the Gita and Natyashastra in UNESCO's Memory of the World Register is a global recognition of our timeless wisdom and rich culture. The Gita and Natyashastra have nurtured civilisation, and consciousness for centuries. Their insights continue to inspire the world," he said.

Natyashastra is considered a seminal text on performing arts.

On April 17, the UNESCO added 74 new documentary heritage collections to its Memory of the World Register, bringing the total number of inscribed collections to 570.

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also took to X saying this was a "historic moment for Bharat's civilisational heritage".

This global honour celebrates India's eternal wisdom and artistic genius, he said.

"These timeless works are more than literary treasures -- they are philosophical and aesthetic foundations that have shaped Bharat's worldview and the way we think, feel, live, and express. With this, we now have 14 inscriptions from our country on this international register," the minister posted and also shared some images of the two texts.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
