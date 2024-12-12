News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Bengaluru techie suicide: Mother-in-law, brother-in-law flee home

Bengaluru techie suicide: Mother-in-law, brother-in-law flee home

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 12, 2024 17:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The mother-in-law and the brother-in-law of techie Atul Subhash, who committed suicide in Bengaluru, fled their home in Jaunpur on Thursday, even as the Uttar Pradesh police said they were yet to receive any official communication from Karnataka.

IMAGE: Atul Subhash ended his life in Bengaluru alleging harassment at the hands of his estranged wife and her family.Photograph: X

The 34-year-old techie ended his life on Monday in Bengaluru, alleging harassment at the hands of his estranged wife and her family.

A case of abetment to suicide was registered against his wife Nikita Singhania, her mother Nisha, father Anurag and uncle Sushil.

Around 1 am, Nisha Singhania and her son Anurag alias Piyush Singhania left their home in the Khowa Mandi area in Jaunpur on a motorcycle and have since not returned, a police official told PTI.

 

Purported video clips on social media also showed them leaving the home around midnight.

"We are yet to receive any official communication from the Bengaluru Police over this case," Jaunpur Superintendent of Police Ajaypal Sharma told PTI.

He said there was a routine-level of police deployment in the Khowa Mandi area as required for law and order maintenance.

Meanwhile, Kotwali police station in-charge inspector Mithilesh Mishra said the police have no orders to arrest Nisha Singhania and others, or prevent them from leaving their home, or place them under house arrest.

While her family lives in Jaunpur, Nikita Singhania stays in Delhi with her son and works there, according to her relatives.

She had gotten married to Subhash in April 2019 and in 2022 she lodged an FIR against husband Subhash and in-laws, accusing them of dowry harassment.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Techie commits suicide, blames wife in 24-page note
Techie commits suicide, blames wife in 24-page note
Atul Subhash suicide: 'She kept framing charges'
Atul Subhash suicide: 'She kept framing charges'
Court finds husband guilty in Vismaya dowry death case
Court finds husband guilty in Vismaya dowry death case
Keerthy Suresh Weds
Keerthy Suresh Weds
Retail inflation eases to 5.48% in Nov
Retail inflation eases to 5.48% in Nov
Sachin Helped Me: Kambli
Sachin Helped Me: Kambli
'Dravid, not IPL, is the real prize'
'Dravid, not IPL, is the real prize'
More like this
'Judge laughed when wife told Atul to end his life'
'Judge laughed when wife told Atul to end his life'
'Beat me up after...': Atul Subhash's wife in complaint
'Beat me up after...': Atul Subhash's wife in complaint

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances