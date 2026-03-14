Bengaluru School Faces Inquiry Over Alleged Punishment of Student

A Bengaluru school is facing scrutiny after a class one student was allegedly punished by being made to stand in the scorching sun for two hours, prompting a police investigation and raising concerns about child welfare.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points Bengaluru school under investigation for allegedly forcing a student to stand in the sun as punishment.

Police registered a case under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

Parents allege the school principal acted rudely when questioned about the incident.

Bengaluru police urge public not to share videos or information revealing the child's identity.

Subjecting children to physical or mental suffering is a punishable offence under Indian law.

A case has been registered after a class one student at a private school in the city was allegedly made to stand under the scorching sun for two hours as punishment for arriving late, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred at a school in Yelahanka Attur Layout here, they said.

According to Police, the child's parents alleged that for being two minutes late to class, the school authorities made the boy stand in the sun for two hours as a punishment.

When the parents questioned the principal about the incident, they complained that she acted rudely and was arrogant.

Accusing the school staff of "misbehaviour", they demanded an explanation from the school administration.

Social Media Response and Police Action

After the incident came to light on social media platform 'X' on Saturday, where a video of the principal being questioned about the act was posted, the Bengaluru City Police responded saying subjecting children to physical or mental suffering is a punishable offence.

"We have taken serious note of the incident reported under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, regarding the reported incident where a child was allegedly made to stand under the sun for two hours as punishment for being late. Subjecting children to physical or mental suffering is a punishable offence," the police said in the post.

A case has also been registered under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, which prohibits revealing the identity of any child involved in an investigation or case, it said.

Police also requested the public not to share videos or information that may reveal the child's identity.

Such incidents should be reported directly to the police or child protection authorities, they added.