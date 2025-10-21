Bengaluru student beaten up, locked in classroom over attendance issue

The police registered a case against a private school in Bengaluru after a Class five student was allegedly beaten and confined in a room by the school authorities.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to the police, the incident took place in the school located on Sunkadakatte, Magadi Road, on October 14.

The boy's mother alleged that principal Rakesh Kumar and teacher Chandrika assaulted her son with a PVC pipe and locked him in a room till late evening on October 14.

The police questioned the principal and later released him on bail. Officers said he admitted to assaulting the child, reportedly over irregular attendance.

In a similar incident, a student in a traditional 'Pathashala' (school) was beaten up by a teacher for making a phone call to his grandmother.

The school at Nayakanahatti village in Chitradurga is related to a temple.

The viral video shows the teacher kicking and beating up a fifth standard boy. The teacher has been identified as Veeresh Hiremath.

The education department has started an investigation into the matter.